2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS Shows Interior and More Exterior Details

The second generation of the original four-door coupe in the Mercedes-Benz
lineup is getting a little long in the tooth, but fret not because an all-new one is coming next year.
Not-so-recent rumors suggested that the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS won't be called CLS
anymore, switching instead to the CLE moniker to better show its close relationship with the E-Class
. Considering that from some perspectives the CLS has always been a four-door coupe version of the E-Class, those rumors sounded plausible, but lately, we're not so sure anymore.
Either way, what is known for sure is that the upcoming CLS/CLE will have a bigger brother in the shape of the Mercedes-AMG
GT Concept in production guise, which was also recently spied
for the first time.
With that in mind, and considering that the Mercedes-AMG four-door coupe (five-door, actually, ed) will be a V8-only model, there's a good chance that the 2019 CLS/CLE may be a four- and six-cylinder affair exclusively.
Don't let that piece of knowledge give you a frowny face, because there is some good news as well. The biggest one is probably the fact that there will also be an “intermediate” AMG version powered by an inline-six engine. Using a 48-Volt electrical system and mild-hybrid technology, the future 3.0-liter mill will offer 476 hp and around 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque after those Affalterbach nutters are done with it.
Set to sport the Mercedes-AMG CLS 50 or CLE 50 moniker, the engine version will be paired with an all-wheel-drive system and a 9-speed automatic transmission, not unlike all future “63” models.
Meanwhile, the pre-production prototype spotted during winter testing in the adjacent photo gallery gives a pretty good clue about its E-Class Coupe
-inspired interior. The inverted “Panamericana” engine grille is also rather obvious, while the headlights and taillights have nothing in common with the latest E-Class or any other current Mercedes-Benz for that matter.
You can expect the production model to be officially unveiled in early 2018, as a 2019 model, followed just a few months after by its AMG-only big brother. Sadly, the CLS Shooting Brake
will apparently not get a direct replacement because of weak sales.