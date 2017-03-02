2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS Prototype Partly Shows Interior For The First Time

As most of you probably expected, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS will have tons of things in common with the E-Class W213
.
Starting from the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform to most of the dashboard, the new CLS/CLE will be the same as it ever was: a more toned, sexier brother to the E-Class.
The pre-production prototype caught by our spy photographers does a lot to reinforce this opinion, especially since we can also catch a glimpse of its interior for the first time ever. Sure, most of the design motifs found on the dashboard are still hidden by dark camo, but the most relevant bits seem to be identical to what you can find on an entry-level E-Class.
The lack of a digital gauge cluster is a good enough reason to believe this is a CLE/CLS powered by a smaller engine and/or fitted with the most basic options. What cannot be seen are the trim pieces and the air conditioning vents, which are highly likely to mirror those found on the E-Class Coupe
and Convertible.
The long hood is not only for show, but to also accommodate an upcoming family of diesel and gasoline inline-six engines, most of which making their debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 facelift.
Based on a modular concept, which among other things makes it possible for both diesel and gasoline powerplants to be built on the same assembly line, the new sixes will be mild hybrid in gasoline guise.
As far as Mercedes-AMG
versions go, you can expect the same versions of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 introduced on the latest E63 and E63 S 4Matic+
to trickle up on the four-door coupe as well.
As usual, there will be no manual transmissions available, all engines being paired with automatics of the 9-speed variety. AMG versions are likely to get a multi-clutch instead of a torque converter.
When it comes to the name of the car, opinions are still split. Both tradition and common sense suggest that the CLS moniker will be kept to continue the lineage of the model. On the other hand, unconfirmed rumors say that the car will be called the CLE, as to leave room for an AMG-only CLS model that will battle with the Porsche Panamera Turbo
.
Either way, Mercedes-Benz
is definitely not done with high-end four-door coupes, and we should learn more details about the model in the upcoming months. The CLS replacement is expected to be unveiled in early 2018 as a 2019 model.