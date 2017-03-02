autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS Prototype Partly Shows Interior For The First Time

 
2 Mar 2017, 12:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As most of you probably expected, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLE/CLS will have tons of things in common with the E-Class W213.
Starting from the MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform to most of the dashboard, the new CLS/CLE will be the same as it ever was: a more toned, sexier brother to the E-Class.

The pre-production prototype caught by our spy photographers does a lot to reinforce this opinion, especially since we can also catch a glimpse of its interior for the first time ever. Sure, most of the design motifs found on the dashboard are still hidden by dark camo, but the most relevant bits seem to be identical to what you can find on an entry-level E-Class.

The lack of a digital gauge cluster is a good enough reason to believe this is a CLE/CLS powered by a smaller engine and/or fitted with the most basic options. What cannot be seen are the trim pieces and the air conditioning vents, which are highly likely to mirror those found on the E-Class Coupe and Convertible.

The long hood is not only for show, but to also accommodate an upcoming family of diesel and gasoline inline-six engines, most of which making their debut on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222 facelift.

Based on a modular concept, which among other things makes it possible for both diesel and gasoline powerplants to be built on the same assembly line, the new sixes will be mild hybrid in gasoline guise.

As far as Mercedes-AMG versions go, you can expect the same versions of the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 introduced on the latest E63 and E63 S 4Matic+ to trickle up on the four-door coupe as well.

As usual, there will be no manual transmissions available, all engines being paired with automatics of the 9-speed variety. AMG versions are likely to get a multi-clutch instead of a torque converter.

When it comes to the name of the car, opinions are still split. Both tradition and common sense suggest that the CLS moniker will be kept to continue the lineage of the model. On the other hand, unconfirmed rumors say that the car will be called the CLE, as to leave room for an AMG-only CLS model that will battle with the Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Either way, Mercedes-Benz is definitely not done with high-end four-door coupes, and we should learn more details about the model in the upcoming months. The CLS replacement is expected to be unveiled in early 2018 as a 2019 model.
2019 mercedes-benz cle 2019 mercedes-benz cls Mercedes-Benz cls-class cle-class spyshots
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74