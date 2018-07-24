2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Finally Shows LED Headlights

The web is filled with spy photos and videos of the brand new Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, but so far, the car doesn't look that interesting. Thankfully, our latest batch adds an important design element: LED headlights.
Yes, you will be able to buy the CLA with some kind of halogen base system. That's what they've been testing with for the past couple of months. Frankly, it seems silly, considering what you get with the VW Arteon as well as similarly priced but better equipped mid-size sedans like the Accord and Camry.
It's not going to be a super-expensive option, but we're not blown away by design either. The headlight unit itself is unnecessarily big, drawn with simple swooping lines and a kink at the bottom.
It's not bad, but a four-door coupe should always have "bite the back of your hand" styling, even if it's not a flagship model. Mercedes are playing it a little safe, as the CLA doesn't have a single stand-out feature. You know... the kind you can spot from a mile away or at night.
Porsches have connected taillights, the Dacia Duster has Jeep taillights, and the Skoda Octavia is like a Chinese copy of an E-Class. But the CLA might get lost in the car park if you don't order it in a bright color.
You have to wonder what the business case for the CLA II was like. I mean, they already have a sedan version of the A-Class too. Why not go wild with the styling and impress everybody with their entry-level coupe?
At least the prototype has got a good engine. The AWD system and cross-drilled brakes suggest we're dealing with the CLA 250 or something along those lines. Mercedes is also planning to have 190 horsepower diesels in it, so we could be dealing with one of those here as well.
