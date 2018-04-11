autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit

11 Apr 2018, 9:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new Mercedes-Benz B-Class is about to follow in the footsteps of its A-Class hatchback brother. Our latest spyshots reveal an interior that's fully prepared for the production reveal, together with a new body kit.
13 photos
2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit
The cabin of the new B-Class is very similar to what we've already seen. Not surprising? Actually, it is, since the 2019 model is like a halfway house between the old platform and new technologies.

Previous images revealed that the mounting points for the bumpers or hood are unchanged from one generation to the other. But you really won't be able to tell, as stying is radically different.

While the B-Class sports the same MBUX system we saw in the Nicki Minaj commercial, the screens are presented in smaller sizes (7-inch), growing when you opt to pay extra. The buttons for defrosting the window or adjusting the AC have also been borrowed, complete with jet-like air vents.

Black leather seats and white stitching on the leather center console manage to sell this as a luxury tourer. Honestly, we'd have no problem picking this over the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

The only significant difference is the shape of the palm rest behind the trackpad controller. It's changed to the point that it looks like a gear shifter. We're eager to see how Mercedes will shuffle those features around when it has to make a manual gearbox version of the B-Class.

The exterior body kit of this prototype is sportier than usual. Even though the grille doesn't seem quite right, this could be the AMG Line appearance package, with sportier looks.

The old B-Class AMG Line also had discreet twin horizontal bars inside the mesh grille, as well as the large but fake exhaust ports. With a real performance version looking very unlikely, this Mercedes won't get sportier than what we see here.
2019 Mercedes B-Class B-Class Mercedes-Benz spyshots
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 