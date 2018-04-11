2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit

The all-new Mercedes-Benz B-Class is about to follow in the footsteps of its A-Class hatchback brother. Our latest spyshots reveal an interior that's fully prepared for the production reveal, together with a new body kit.

13 photos

Previous images revealed that the mounting points for the bumpers or hood are unchanged from one generation to the other. But you really won't be able to tell, as stying is radically different.



While the B-Class sports the same MBUX system we saw in the Nicki Minaj commercial, the screens are presented in smaller sizes (7-inch), growing when you opt to pay extra. The buttons for defrosting the window or adjusting the AC have also been borrowed, complete with jet-like air vents.



Black leather seats and white stitching on the leather center console manage to sell this as a luxury tourer. Honestly, we'd have no problem picking this over the



The only significant difference is the shape of the palm rest behind the trackpad controller. It's changed to the point that it looks like a gear shifter. We're eager to see how Mercedes will shuffle those features around when it has to make a manual gearbox version of the B-Class.



The exterior body kit of this prototype is sportier than usual. Even though the grille doesn't seem quite right, this could be the AMG Line appearance package, with sportier looks.



The old B-Class AMG Line also had discreet twin horizontal bars inside the mesh grille, as well as the large but fake exhaust ports. With a real performance version looking very unlikely, this Mercedes won't get sportier than what we see here. The cabin of the new B-Class is very similar to what we've already seen. Not surprising? Actually, it is, since the 2019 model is like a halfway house between the old platform and new technologies.

