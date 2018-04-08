autoevolution
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan To Debut At Auto China 2018

8 Apr 2018
On April 25th, the doors to the Auto China 2018 in Beijing will open to the media. Lots of premieres are scheduled to the Chinese motor show, with Mercedes-Benz expected to take the veils off the more conventional half-brother of the CLA in the Chinese capital.
Bearing the name A-Class Sedan, what you see is what you get with the three-box variant of the A-Class. Longer than the hatchback and gifted with a more elegant roofline, the newcomer will be manufactured in Rastatt (Germany), Kecskemet (Hungary), and the Valmet plant in Uusikaupunki (Finland) under the V177 chassis code. By comparison, the fourth-gen A-Class hatchback is referred to as W177.

According to Autobild, the A-Class Sedan will be joined in Beijing by the all-new Volkswagen Touareg, BMW M2 Competition, and the preview for the iX3 electric crossover. The all-new Nissan Terra seven-seat SUV is confirmed for 2018 Auto China too, underpinned by the body-on-frame platform of the Navara pickup truck.

From a design standpoint, the A-Class Sedan will bear stylistic influences from the CLS and GT 4-Door Coupe. As standard, the cockpit will come with two 7.0-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Of course, Mercedes will offer the option to upgrade to 7.0- and 10.25-inch or two 10.25-inch displays.

Three engine choices will be available at launch (1.4-, 1.5-, and 2.0-liter four-cylinder plants). The A 200 will be married to the six-speed manual transmission as standard, with the 7G-DCT dual-clutch gearbox offered as an option. A plug-in hybrid version of the A-Class Sedan and AMG models will follow soon thereafter.

A full-blooded AMG is in the pipeline as well, with chief executive officer Tobias Moers confirming that the 2.0-liter turbocharged and hybridized engine will be all-new from the ground up. The hybrid technology, whatever it may be, will help the A 45 produce in excess of 400 metric horsepower.

The A-Class Sedan shouldn’t be confused with the CLA-Class. The two models are similar, but tackle different segment. There’s also the matter of design, with the CLA being closer to the CLS in terms of front-end styling. Last, but certainly not least, the CLA is gifted with frameless doors whereas the sedan body style is not.
