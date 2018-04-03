2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport Confirmed By CEO

At the present moment, the C190 is available in four levels of tune. The GT Coupe range starts with the standard model, levels up to the S and C, and tops with the R. The thing is, Mercedes-AMG wants something a little bit more extreme than the R.
“Price-wise and positioning-wise, our GT R is between 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS,” declared Tobias Moers, the head honcho of Mercedes-AMG. Speaking to Auto Express, the chief executive officer delved deeper, explaining:
“We’re also working a little bit on a GT R... something. It’ll be a bit more race track-oriented. It’s lightened a little bit but it’s more of a track day version, for fun on circuits. We’re not talking about a competition car - not a GT3 or a GT4, but more a Clubsport.”
It’s been rumored that Mercedes-AMG plans to offer a road-going version of the GT4 racing car, and based on photographic evidence of a GT R prototype with more aggressive aerodynamic trickery, something’s cooking over in Affalterbach. Could the Clubsport (or whatever it will be called) be just what the doctor ordered?
Believed to go official no later than 2019, the GT R Clubsport could sport more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the GT R. Think in the ballpark of 600 horsepower, if Mercedes-AMG can make a case for this level of twin-turbocharged madness. Lightweight components, as you’d find in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, are on the table as well.
As we wait for Mercedes-AMG to finish development of the fifth variation of the GT Coupe, there’s something else that needs mentioning. Surprising no one, the mad professors in Affalterbach are also working on the revival of the Black Series.
Here’s Moers again, cutting straight to the chase: “The development journey for Black Series is underway. It’ll take us a while, but we’re working on it now.” Anticipated to arrive in dealerships no later than 2020, the GT in Black Series flavor will follow in the footsteps of the SLS, C63, SL 65, SLK 55, and CLK 63.
