autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport Confirmed By CEO

3 Apr 2018, 8:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At the present moment, the C190 is available in four levels of tune. The GT Coupe range starts with the standard model, levels up to the S and C, and tops with the R. The thing is, Mercedes-AMG wants something a little bit more extreme than the R.
13 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport possible prototype
“Price-wise and positioning-wise, our GT R is between 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 RS,” declared Tobias Moers, the head honcho of Mercedes-AMG. Speaking to Auto Express, the chief executive officer delved deeper, explaining:

“We’re also working a little bit on a GT R... something. It’ll be a bit more race track-oriented. It’s lightened a little bit but it’s more of a track day version, for fun on circuits. We’re not talking about a competition car - not a GT3 or a GT4, but more a Clubsport.”

It’s been rumored that Mercedes-AMG plans to offer a road-going version of the GT4 racing car, and based on photographic evidence of a GT R prototype with more aggressive aerodynamic trickery, something’s cooking over in Affalterbach. Could the Clubsport (or whatever it will be called) be just what the doctor ordered?

Believed to go official no later than 2019, the GT R Clubsport could sport more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the GT R. Think in the ballpark of 600 horsepower, if Mercedes-AMG can make a case for this level of twin-turbocharged madness. Lightweight components, as you’d find in the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, are on the table as well.

As we wait for Mercedes-AMG to finish development of the fifth variation of the GT Coupe, there’s something else that needs mentioning. Surprising no one, the mad professors in Affalterbach are also working on the revival of the Black Series.

Here’s Moers again, cutting straight to the chase: “The development journey for Black Series is underway. It’ll take us a while, but we’re working on it now.” Anticipated to arrive in dealerships no later than 2020, the GT in Black Series flavor will follow in the footsteps of the SLS, C63, SL 65, SLK 55, and CLK 63.
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport v8 Mercedes-AMG GT R Clubsport sports car mercedes-amg gt r Coupe Mercedes-AMG
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205) CoupeMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactMercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (X290) CoupeAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 