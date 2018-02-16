autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Spied Testing "53" Inline-Six Hybrid in Traffic?

Few are the aficionados who wouldn't fancy being cast in the role of a development driver. Nevertheless, the job isn't without its drawbacks. For one thing, test drivers are instructed not to hammer the machines the help develop while spy shooters are around, which means staying off the throttle on plenty of occasions. And the latest episode of the kind involves engineers (not) hooning a pair of 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door testers.
The long-roof beast was recently spotted trying to blend in Stuttgart traffic, but, given all the performance clues delivered by the body details of the machine, the task didn't exactly come easy. Nevertheless, the drivers barely touched the pedal on the right, with the result being an oddly quiet soundtrack.

Speaking of the visual details and the decibels delivered by these machines, we could be dealing with straight-six testing.

Many expected the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door range to kick off with a version powered by Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 (think: around 600 hp) and climb past 800 hp with the help of a gas-electric setup similar to that featured by the concept prefigurating the car.

However, the three-pointed star could also include its new inline-six power in the story. So, for instance, one or both of the prototypes seen here could land in "Mercedes-AMG 53" form, which means the round (not trapezoidal, as in the case of V8 Affalterbach machines) tailpipes and the rather modest soundtrack would make sense.

After all, the "53" powertrain has already been introduced with the help of the new CLS. We're talking about a mix between a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six producing 435 hp and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) of twist and an EQ Boost starter-alternator that can deliver a temporary 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque.

With the help of a nine-speed automatic tranny and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 plays the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) game in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 270 km/h / 167 mph (Driver's Package).

So while the third-generation CLS may never receive a V8 heart, the upcoming GT Coupe four-door might just include straight-six power. And with the latter set to debut next month, at the Geneva Motor Show, we should get some answers soon.

