2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 and A-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring

It's been about six years since Mercedes started making the A-Class compact hatch. We're about to witness the birth of a second generation, but not before the engineers have their fun at the Nurburgring.
All of the prototypes that have been photographed in recent days are in this video, including the all-new A45. It's an exciting little thing, packed with features from other AMG models. For example, this is the first compact with the Panamericana grille that you see on the AMG GT models.

The new A45 has also got four round exhaust pipes of a similar design to what's on the AMG GT 4-Door. And all these little things will easily set the new hot hatch apart from its predecessor, which is more than we can say about a Golf R.

While the hot A-Class will still use a 2.0-liter turbo engine, this will receive a number of upgrades to help it deliver 400 HP or more. Chief among them is some electric assistance to reduce turbo lag. We are, after all, talking about 200 horsepower per liter here.

This could be one of those rare AMG models that set record-breaking Nurburgring laps. The new A45 shares wider tracks and a slightly lower body with the all-new A-Class.

Speaking of which, we do see a few of the regular models, including one with a throaty exhaust sound, perhaps the A250. Mercedes is probably working on a big range of 2-liter diesel engines too, as well as smaller units put together in partnership with Renault. We're talking about a 1.2-liter that could have a quarter of the power of the A45. It's believed that the current 7-speed twin-clutch gearbox will be replaced by a conventional auto with eight speeds and a torque converter.

BMW is also working on a front-wheel drive 1 Series now, and it to will have 1.2-liter engines, an 8-speed, and even AWD. But the AMG won't be matched.

