autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG A45/A50 Spied Testing in Right-Hand-Drive

18 Jul 2018, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The UK hot hatch market is a big part of why the A45 has been such a huge success. That's where many of the best drag races were filmed, and it seems the AMG boys don't mind putting the steering wheel on the wrong side for the all-new model.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG A45/A50 Spied Testing in Right-Hand-Drive2019 Mercedes-AMG A45/A50 Spied Testing in Right-Hand-Drive
The new Mercedes naming system is confusing, to say the least, but this car is perhaps the only one with three possible designations. First, there's the unlikely event that it will still be called the Mercedes-AMG A45.

But media has also hinted at the A50 and A53 nameplates being used. We're leaning towards the latter, even though it's a little silly, because Mercedes needs some way to separate the vanilla AMG models from the good ones, and the number '3' gets the job done.

Partly due to new emissions regulations, but mainly because of the turbo lag, the A45 replacement is going to have an EQ boost mild hybrid system. Now, that could add a bit of weight, but it's going to set it apart from other hot hatchbacks as well.

The complexity of the system combined with space constraints under the hood of the hatch could be why Mercedes is testing a RHD prototype in Stuttgart, Germany. It's quite unusual for this to happen.

Some people are undoubtedly going to be displeased with the look of the new A50/A53. At least in this configuration, it doesn't have the crazy aero elements we associate with the car. Also, the round exhaust pipes make for an odd fit within the bumper, something shared with the CLS 53 model.

The saving grace is going to be the Panamericana grille, reserved for the AMG models that take performance seriously. Once revealed, the A50/A53 will compete with the Audi RS3 and not much else, since BMW will soon pull the plug on the M140i. Expect an interesting rivalry between the two 400 horsepower German cars.

Mercedes-AMG Hot Hatch spyshots Mercedes-AMG A50 Mercedes-AMG A45 A-Class
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 