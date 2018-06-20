2019 Megane RS Trophy Spied at the Nurburgring With Vented Hood, No Rear Seats

The Megane RS received criticism for being less raw than its predecessor, which is to be expected when you drop a 5-door with an automatic. However, in the time-honored tradition, Renault left the good stuff on the shelf so it could make a hardcore version.

This test prototype has just been spied at the Nurburgring, and it's as if they started from scratch. All four wheels are strapped to measuring equipment, and every aspect of performance received a going-over.



This looks more like a one-make race car than a Megane RS Trophy. But Renault is no stranger to selling stripped out track toys with license plates. And it seems the 2019 RS Trophy took cues from its predecessors.



While the rear window might not be made from plastic, the wiper has been deleted to save weight. Also, the rear seats have been stripped out to save weight, along with the inner lining of the doors. Interestingly, the infotainment system is still there, so it's a bit like the Golf GTI Clubsport S.



The Trophy is obviously rolling on lower, stiffer suspension compared to even the Cup model. The front end has a little more chin and engineers are working with two new configurations for the hood, one that has a little intake and the other with heat extractor. So there might be a track-only version as well.



