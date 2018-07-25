2019 McLaren Speedtail BP23 Hyper-GT Debuts This Coming October

Previously known as BP23, McLaren came up with the Hyper-GT designation for its next big thing. And now it’s official: Speedtail is the name of the hybrid hypercar that will succeed the F1 of the 1990s. Even though the F1 still reigns as the world’s fastest production car with a naturally aspirated engine, the Speedtail won’t surpass the top speed of the Bugatti Chiron. And Koenigsegg Agera RS. And the 301-mph Hennessey Venom F5. Are there any other works of mechanical wonder to mention?
Building on the know-how gained from the plug-in hybrid P1 and track-focused Senna, the 2019 McLaren Speedtail will be unveiled in October 2018. In addition to “pure velocity” and “peerless design” coming as one, the Speedtail also promises to “reach new heights” for the Woking-based automaker.
McLaren teased us with a top speed in excess of 391 km/h (243 mph), which means the newcomer tops the F1, P1, and Senna. As the fastest McLaren road-going car ever, does it come as a surprise all of the production run sold out before the first example of the breed even left the assembly line?
106 units will be manufactured with the help of McLaren Special Operations, and yes, the Speedtail is as expensive as you’d expect. £1.6 million plus taxes, that’s how much this baby costs. And yes, the options list could push the price close to £2 million for an extremely customized example.
Previewed by a 720S-based test mule with seating for three, the Speedtail is certain to feature the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that’s also found in the Senna. On full song, the M840TR churns out 800 PS (789 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque.
Like the 720S and Senna, the transmission is expected to be a seven-speed dual-clutch setup. To achieve the mind-boggling velocity mentioned a few paragraphs ago, the gearing will be set up to favor speed rather than acceleration.
