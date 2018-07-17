2019 McLaren 600LT Shoots Flames From Exhaust at Goodwood Festival of Speed

DARPA Looks for Cargo for the Launch Challenge Competition

In addition to one- and rear-wheel burnouts , as well as the amazing noise it produces on wide-open throttle, the 600LT can also be used as a barbecue. Revving the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft while sitting still is the recipe to shooting flames from the exhaust, which exists from the rear deck of the vehicle instead of underneath the rear bumper as you’d find in the 570S. 14 photos



Almost 100 kilograms lighter than the 570S on which it’s based, the 600LT will be a one-year-only affair considering that McLaren Automotive will take the veils off the 600LT Spider during the course of 2019. There’s no limit on how many examples of the breed will be manufactured in Woking during this period, but then again, those who order the 600LT will enter an extremely exclusive club.



Ignoring the endless possibilities for customization offered by the McLaren Special Operations, the most expensive option available for the 600LT is the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack. Adding



To understand how serious McLaren is with the 600LT when equipped with the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, the customer can’t have it and the Luxury Pack together because the latter would spoil the weight savings brought by the former. At 1,247 kilograms (2,749 pounds) in its lightest configuration, the 600LT is the lightest Sports Series model to date.



