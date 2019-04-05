autoevolution

2019 Mazda6 to Come with i-Activsense as Standard, Priced from $23,800

5 Apr 2019, 15:36 UTC ·
Starting a few days from now, the 2019 model year Mazda6 goes on sale across the U.S., for prices starting at $23,800. To make the nameplate a more attractive choice for customers, the Japanese carmaker announced the inclusion of several safety systems on all models of the range.

Mazda says it plans to build on the success of the Signature and Grand Touring Reserve trims of last year's model year “with plenty of premium features,” so it decided that in 2019 all those choosing to buy the sedan will get them.

First off, the entire suite of safety features Mazda calls i-Activsense becomes standard. This suite includes everything from emergency brakes to lane departure and cruise control functions. In addition to the driver assist technologies, the G-Vectoring Control Plus also becomes standard across the range.

For the 2019 model year, the Mazda6 comes in six trim levels, starting with the Sport, and ending with the $35,100 Signature.

The Mazda6 is equipped with a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that in the entry-level Sport trim develops 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. Higher power output are available for the upper trims.

As standard, the sedan comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, Mazda Connect infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control and remote keyless entry, among others.

The top of the range Signature builds on all the previous variants and adds materials like Nappa leather, Japanese Sen wood, and Ultrasuede. Technological enhancements come in the form of a 360-degrees monitor, configurable instrument cluster and SiriusXM three-year Traffic and Travel Link subscription.

“Mazda vehicles are designed with the driver in mind and having an active approach to safety can help build upon a premium driving experience with even more peace of mind,” said the company in a statement.

“Confident driving is better driving, and the updates to the 2019 Mazda6 demonstrate Mazda’s commitment to providing its customers with advanced safety technologies.”
