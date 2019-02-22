2019 Mazda3 Pricing and Specs Announced in Australia

HP

Mazda Australia says this is not due to greed, but customer demand for posh cars. The new Mazda3 is supposed to feature much-reduced road noise and better ride comfort, on top of which standard features like autonomous braking, a head-up display, and the 8.8-inch infotainment have been added.The new hatchback is a little shorter and lower, while the wheelbase has been increased. Despite a new platform, it weighs about 50kg more, and trunk space has gone down to 295 liters, virtually in line with a Polo supermini. The difference between the 5-door body and the more practical is much more clear, as the sedan boasts 444 liters of space.Only two engines will be available at launch, similar to the ones for the American market. The G20 has a 2-liter making 114kW (156) and 200 Nm, while the G25 is, you guessed it, the 2.5-liter, rated at 139 kW (189 HP) and 252 Nm. This engine also has a low-stress cylinder deactivation system to reduce fuel use. Both are available with either a manual or automatic A bit later this year, the range will also include the 1.8 diesel and the Skyactiv-X with compression-ignition technology.No matter which level you go for, the hatchback is $1000 more expensive. Things kick off with the G20 Pure from $24,990. This comes with seven airbags, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, AEB, lane departure warning and assists, radar cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross-traffic alert. Also included are 17-inch wheels, eight speakers, push-button start, auto-folding mirrors, and rain-sensing LED lights.G20 Evolve costs from $26,690 and is expected to be the most popular. It adds 18-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control and leather shifter and steering wheel. The $28,990 Touring model is all about leather powered seats.At $36,990, the most expensive model is the G25 Astina with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, a sunroof and a bunch of fancy Pure White or Burgundy leather.