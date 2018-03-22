2019 Mazda3 Digital Instrument Cluster Looks Alright In Leaked Photos

The trick is Spark Controlled Compression Ignition
, which helps the 2.0-liter work of wonder achieve “20 - 30 percent”
better efficiency than the SkyActiv-G of the same displacement and number of cylinders. The amount of torque is also superior to the G, with the Hiroshima-based automaker quoting a boost of “10 - 30 percent.”
Despite the high-tech blunderbuss accommodated in the engine bay, the 2019 Mazda3
won’t differ too much from the one available today. Take the design of the interior as a perfect example, from the point of view of the driver. Mind you, this is a prototype, so bear in mind that the production-ready model could differ here and there.
Published by Chinese publication PC Auto
, the leaked images of the 3’s cockpit offer a glimpse into what’s changed. The steering wheel of the prototype is largely the same as before, and so are the buttons and instrument panel surround. The detail that strikes a discordant note is the Audi-esque digital display of the instrument cluster, which combines premium and minimalist traits.
Two configurations can be seen in the images, which appear to have been photographed by a potato, not a smartphone with a gazillion pixels and ultra whatever. The normal setting shows the tachometer on the left and speedometer on the right, with the speedo’s needle turning counterclockwise. Hey Mazda, it appears that you’re a big fan of Aston Martin
models from the pre-DB11 era, aren’t you?
The sporty setting, on the other hand, sees the speedometer and tachometer combined into one gauge. It has that motorsport feeling to it, but the 6,000-rpm redline is nothing to write home about. Last, but certainly not least, the “P”
displayed on the screen confirms that this prototype is gifted with an automatic transmission, most likely an evolution of the SkyActiv-Drive
slushbox.
Previewed by the KAI Concept
, the 2019 Mazda3 is expected to debut by the end of the year. Deliveries for domestic, European, and American markets should start at the beginning of 2019.