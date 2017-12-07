2019 Mazda RX-9 Mule Makes Spyshots Debut, Looks Odd

You are now allowed to go crazy about the Mazda RX-9 rumors, as the first test mule has emerged for testing. Rumors suggested it was going to come out in the Fall of 2019, so don't judge this book by its ugly covers.

The engineers have also made it a little worse with some peculiar fender inserts. Whatever! If you can't handle looking at this prototype, then switch back to the excellent RX Vision rotary-powered concept car, and you'll be okay.



Reports from Japan dating back a few months said to expect around 450 horsepower from a new 1.6-liter two-rotor turbo engine plus an electric motor.



It would be Mazda's first car to follow the performance hybridization trend, and that would be part of the reason why the RX-9 is said to cost as much as 10 million yen or about $90,000. Of course, prices on new cars differ from one country to the other, but the point is that it's not going to be cheap, much like the RX-7. The output figure also suggests the Japanese sports coupe will be more of a competitor for the 911 rather than the 718 series.



Mazda's engineers and designers want to get the car as close as possible to the



