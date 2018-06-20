2019 Mazda CX-5 Gains SkyActiv-G 2.5T Engine Option In the United States

Following the CX-9 and Mazda6, the CX-5 compact crossover utility vehicle is the next model in the lineup to receive the SkyActiv-G 2.5T powerplant. A turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque in the Mazda6, the 2.5-liter is coming to the U.S.-spec CX-5 for the 2019 model year.

Last, but certainly not least, the 2019 model year is likely to introduce a new member to the trim range in the guise of the luxed-up Signature. In the case of the Mazda6 and CX-9, this configuration costs $34,750 and $44,315, respectively. Even though Mazda didn’t confirm its arrival, the CARB document before your eyes is proof of what’s in the pipeline. Even though it lists the CX-5 with the six-speed automatic transmission, the document doesn’t reveal the output of the engine in this application. On 87 instead of 93-octane gasoline, the four-banger develops 227 horsepower All in all, it’s good news whichever way you look at it, more so if you compare it to the naturally aspirated SkyActiv-G engine with the same displacement. As standard, the 2.5-liter motor develops 187 horsepower and torque peaks at 186 pound-feet.That’s not the only ICE-related newity Mazda has in store for the CX-5 in the United States, oh no it isn’t! Near-production prototypes of the CX-5 with the SkyActiv-D 2.2 have been spotted roaming around all over the place, proving that Mazda is serious about bringing the four-cylinder diesel to this part of the world.The Sport with the free-breathing powerplant with cylinder deactivation is yours from $24,150 (excluding $995 destination) while the Touring and Grand Touring come in at $26,215 and $29,645, respectively. The six-speed manual gearbox is no longer available while i-Activis priced at $1,300 regardless of trim level.The Sport comes as standard with G-Vectoring Control , Connect infotainment, remote keyless entry, AUX input jack and two USB slots, LED headlights, 17-inch alloys, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control, Smart City Brake Support, and Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.Last, but certainly not least, the 2019 model year is likely to introduce a new member to the trim range in the guise of the luxed-up Signature. In the case of the Mazda6 and CX-9, this configuration costs $34,750 and $44,315, respectively.