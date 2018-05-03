autoevolution
 

2019 Mazda CX-3 Priced at $20,390, Promises More of Everything

2018-05-03
by
The subcompact segment is getting more popular with each and every day, especially when it comes down to crossover utility vehicles. Mazda knows it all too well, which is why the 2019 model year CX-3 is better in every single way possible.
Going on sale in late-May 2018 at North American dealers, the refreshed CX-3 switches to an electronic parking brake and a redesigned center console and armrest. These modifications were made to free up space in the cabin. Improved materials, sound insulation, and comfier front seats are also included, along with a rear armrest with built-in cupholders. On that note, what else is there to mention?

The grille, taillights, and wheels are also better-looking than those of the previous model year, whilst the suite of standard safety equipment is larger than ever before. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and G-Vectoring Control are all present, even on the entry-level Sport trim.

In addition to these, the CX-3 Sport comes with fabric-upholstered seats, power windows and door locks, power mirrors, push-button start, two USB ports, rearview camera, 16-inch wheels, 7.0-inch Connect infotainment, Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Protection, plus Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function.

Customers who need all-wheel-drive can opt for the i-Activ system on all trim levels, retailing at $1,400. At the other end of the spectrum, the CX-3 Grand Touring starts at $25,745 for the front-wheel-drive configuration, comes in at $27,145 with i-Activ AWD, and levels up to $27,855 with the Grand Touring Premium Package.

Regardless of trim level or drivetrain, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the SkyActiv-G family, paired with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. Tuned to develop 148 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 146 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm, this engine is more than adequate for a vehicle of this size and weight for both city driving and on the long haul.

