2019 Mazda CX-3 Priced at $20,390, Promises More of Everything

AWD

Going on sale in late-May 2018 at North American dealers, the refreshed CX-3 switches to an electronic parking brake and a redesigned center console and armrest. These modifications were made to free up space in the cabin. Improved materials, sound insulation, and comfier front seats are also included, along with a rear armrest with built-in cupholders. On that note, what else is there to mention?The grille, taillights, and wheels are also better-looking than those of the previous model year, whilst the suite of standard safety equipment is larger than ever before. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring , Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and G-Vectoring Control are all present, even on the entry-level Sport trim.In addition to these, the CX-3 Sport comes with fabric-upholstered seats, power windows and door locks, power mirrors, push-button start, two USB ports, rearview camera, 16-inch wheels, 7.0-inch Connect infotainment, Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Protection, plus Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function.Customers who need all-wheel-drive can opt for the i-Activ system on all trim levels, retailing at $1,400. At the other end of the spectrum, the CX-3 Grand Touring starts at $25,745 for the front-wheel-drive configuration, comes in at $27,145 with i-Activ, and levels up to $27,855 with the Grand Touring Premium Package.Regardless of trim level or drivetrain, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 relies on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine from the SkyActiv-G family, paired with the SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. Tuned to develop 148 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 146 pound-feet of torque at 2,800 rpm, this engine is more than adequate for a vehicle of this size and weight for both city driving and on the long haul.