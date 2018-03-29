2019 Mazda CX-3 Gets More Power and Torque, Minor Refinements Inside and Out

The CX-3 is Mazda’s smallest crossover utility vehicle, and it’s been around since 2014. Updated every model year or so, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is better than the one before it, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find what sort of improvements were made.
Luckily for us, the Japanese automaker took to the 2018 New York Auto Show to explain what’s what, starting with the SkyActiv-G 2.0-liter engine. The four-cylinder packs a little bit more punch, now featuring 148 horsepower and 148 pound-feet compared to the previous version’s 146 horsepower and 146 pound-feet.
Mazda also highlights that torque is better distributed throughout the rev range. Fuel economy is also improved, though there are no specific numbers to back up this claim for the time being. Also unknown is the suggested retail price. For reference, the 2018 model year starts at $20,110 excluding $940 for destination and handing.
A host of upgrades to the suspension were also performed, improving both handling and ride comfort. NVH is even better than before, with Mazda quoting “thicker door panels, rear-door glass, headliner, and upgraded door seams.” Revisions to the exterior were made as well, the front grille now featuring paired groups of horizontal slats.
Soul Red Crystal has been added to the exterior color palette, and the 18-inch wheels feature a new design. In the cabin, the physical handbrake has been replaced by an e-brake to free up space. Thanks to that, the front seats are wider, which should make them more comfortable for the driver and passenger. On top of that, Mazda now uses high-density, vibration-absorbing urethane foam for the seats.
Modifications further include full-leather seat surfaces for high-grade trim levels as standard, with suede-like material wrapping the dashboard and door panels. Gray serves as the base color for the cabin, complemented by white- or black-finished seats. Red louver accents around the air vents are complemented by high-gloss pleated piping on the seats. Regardless of trim level, the rear-seat passengers of the CX-3 are treated to a center armrest with built-in cupholders.
Look forward to the 2019 Mazda CX-3 in U.S. showrooms starting this spring.
