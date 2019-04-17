2019 Lotus Evora GT4 Concept Is Made In Britain For Racing In China

The Evora GT4 dates back to the 2010 GT4 European Cup, but over the years, Lotus improved the design in small increments. For this edition of the Shanghai Auto Show, the Geely-owned automaker from England decided to showcase the latest iteration of the Evora GT4 as a concept.
Building on the advanced lightweight expertise of Lotus, the racing car has been developed and manufactured in Hethel, UK for racing in China. Cui Yue and Gaoxiang Fan are the factory-appointed drivers, and because of the automaker’s relationship with Geely, Lotus has established a driving academy in the Middle Kingdom.
Both Chinese drivers are graduates of the Geely University, having gone through the motorsport apprenticeship with sponsorship from the company that controls Lotus. Gaoxiang has a fair bit of experience in rallying and with touring cars while Cui clocked up wins in touring cars, the Formula Grand Prix, China GT, and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.
“Lotus as a brand was born from the thrill of competition, and the Evora GT4 Concept will continue that legacy while opening up a new chapter in our racing experience,” said Phil Popham, chief executive officer. “It’s the philosophy that Colin Chapman founded Lotus on, and that we proudly continue to this day.”
Taking inspiration from the GT430 and GT430 Sport, the Evora GT4 weighs 1,200 kilograms while promising a top speed of 170 miles per hour. An eight-point roll cage, six-point harnesses, electrical kill switch, and fire extinguisher set the racing car apart from the production model, along with the minimalist interior that features a six-inch TFT screen instead of an instrument cluster, lots of carbon fiber, and Alcantara.
Lotus didn’t offer details on the engine of the Evora GT4, but chances are that the racing car utilizes the 3.5-liter V6 engine of the road-legal model. Over in Europe, the 2018 Lotus Evora GT4 used to retail at 146,000 euros. With input from Cyan Racing, the V6 outputs 360 horsepower channeled to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed sequential transmission.
