2019 Lexus ES 350 Priced at $39,500

Regardless of powertrain option, Customers who want more miles per gallon from the mid-size luxury sedan can go for the ES 300h, which will go on sale from $41,310. That’s $510 less than before, and EPA-estimated fuel economy isn’t too bad either: 44 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, coming courtesy of 43 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway.Underpinned by the GA-K platform that Toyota uses for the Avalon , the ES will be available in F Sport flavor as well. The ES 350 F Sport costs $44,035 in the U.S. of A., and in addition to the retuned suspension system, this version comes with 19-inch wheels, aluminum trim for the interior, and a more aggressive exterior design.The fastback-like roofline adds a rear spoiler in the case of the F Sport, to which Lexus throws in a dark-painted lower valance for additional visual drama. As interesting as the exterior is, the cabin is on a different level from the previous generation of the sedan.Both the center display and instrument cluster are positioned in the driver’s field of view, to which the optional head-up display can help with additional information without taking the driver’s eyes off the road. More spacious for both the front and rear occupants, the 2019 Lexus ES is available with real wood and aluminum trim.The front-wheel-drive chassis features multi-link rear suspension, a V-brace mounted behind the rear seat, and optional Adaptive Variable Suspension. The AVS can be spec’d on the F Sport, and as you would expect, the adjustable dampers are borrowed from the LC and LS.Regardless of powertrain option, the ES comes with an eight-speed automatic. The Direct Shift transmission features a wider spread of ratios, translating to quicker acceleration off the line and superior efficiency on the high end of the spectrum thanks to taller gearing.