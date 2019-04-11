5 Cupra Electric Racing Car Hits The Track With 680 PS

4 SEAT Leon FR Becomes More Powerful With New 2.0 TSI Making 190 HP

2 2020 SEAT Leon Shows Major Design Changes, Likely to Debut in Frankfurt

1 SEAT Turns Garbage into Biofuel in Barcelona

More on this:

2019 Leon Cupra R ST Makes a Statement With Copper and Carbon Accents

The bosses of both SEAT and Cupra have confirmed that the next Cupra Leon will debut next year with a 245 horsepower hybrid engine, most likely a 1.5-liter combined with a 100 HP electric motor. 4 photos



In SEAT speak, ST is the name of the wagon body. We still remember admiring this design about four years ago. The Cupra received constant upgrades and is currently stuck at 300 HP , thanks to the WLTP emissions regulations.



That being said, the letter R slapped at the end means that despite having a GPF added to its exhaust, this Cupra model sounds better than all the previous wagons. Is it a match for the



There are other changes too. The front sees copper trim around the intakes, a new badge and a carbon chin spoiler. These 20-inch two-tone wheels are a nice touch, while the rear sports a new diffuser and trunk lid spoiler, both of which are finished in carbon.



Thanks to the AWD , this 300 HP wagon gets to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, making it faster than the Cupra R hatchback from two years ago. It also costs more than €40,000, but given all that we mentioned, it's probably worth it.



“The Leon CUPRA R ST represents our ability to make unique, exciting cars with the most advanced technology ready for the most demanding and diverse of drivers,” said in a statement at the car’s launch Antonino Labate, Cupra director of strategy.



“It’s the amalgamation of the brand’s experience in motor racing and the ability of our design and engineering teams to seamlessly mix performance and functionality,”



So it's possible that from now on, the car in this video will be known as the fastest SEAT/Cupra ever made. Despite the limitations of its budget interior, we think it's quite stylish.In SEAT speak, ST is the name of the wagon body. We still remember admiring this design about four years ago. The Cupra received constant upgrades and is currently stuck at 300, thanks to the WLTP emissions regulations.That being said, the letter R slapped at the end means that despite having a GPF added to its exhaust, this Cupra model sounds better than all the previous wagons. Is it a match for the Golf R with the Akrapovic system ? Probably not, but do watch the clip and let us know what you think.There are other changes too. The front sees copper trim around the intakes, a new badge and a carbon chin spoiler. These 20-inch two-tone wheels are a nice touch, while the rear sports a new diffuser and trunk lid spoiler, both of which are finished in carbon.Thanks to the, this 300 HP wagon gets to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, making it faster than the Cupra R hatchback from two years ago. It also costs more than €40,000, but given all that we mentioned, it's probably worth it.“The Leon CUPRA R ST represents our ability to make unique, exciting cars with the most advanced technology ready for the most demanding and diverse of drivers,” said in a statement at the car’s launch Antonino Labate, Cupra director of strategy.“It’s the amalgamation of the brand’s experience in motor racing and the ability of our design and engineering teams to seamlessly mix performance and functionality,”