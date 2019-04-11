autoevolution

2019 Leon Cupra R ST Makes a Statement With Copper and Carbon Accents

11 Apr 2019, 20:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The bosses of both SEAT and Cupra have confirmed that the next Cupra Leon will debut next year with a 245 horsepower hybrid engine, most likely a 1.5-liter combined with a 100 HP electric motor.
4 photos
2019 Leon Cupra R ST Makes a Statement With Copper and Carbon Accents2019 Leon Cupra R ST Makes a Statement With Copper and Carbon Accents2019 Leon Cupra R ST Makes a Statement With Copper and Carbon Accents
So it's possible that from now on, the car in this video will be known as the fastest SEAT/Cupra ever made. Despite the limitations of its budget interior, we think it's quite stylish.

In SEAT speak, ST is the name of the wagon body. We still remember admiring this design about four years ago. The Cupra received constant upgrades and is currently stuck at 300 HP, thanks to the WLTP emissions regulations.

That being said, the letter R slapped at the end means that despite having a GPF added to its exhaust, this Cupra model sounds better than all the previous wagons. Is it a match for the Golf R with the Akrapovic system? Probably not, but do watch the clip and let us know what you think.

There are other changes too. The front sees copper trim around the intakes, a new badge and a carbon chin spoiler. These 20-inch two-tone wheels are a nice touch, while the rear sports a new diffuser and trunk lid spoiler, both of which are finished in carbon.

Thanks to the AWD, this 300 HP wagon gets to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, making it faster than the Cupra R hatchback from two years ago. It also costs more than €40,000, but given all that we mentioned, it's probably worth it.

“The Leon CUPRA R ST represents our ability to make unique, exciting cars with the most advanced technology ready for the most demanding and diverse of drivers,” said in a statement at the car’s launch Antonino Labate, Cupra director of strategy.

“It’s the amalgamation of the brand’s experience in motor racing and the ability of our design and engineering teams to seamlessly mix performance and functionality,”

Leon Cupra R ST SEAT Leon Cupra R Cupra Seat Leon Cupra
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 