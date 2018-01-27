autoevolution
 

2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder All But Confirmed To Debut In Geneva

It’s not the most expensive Lamborghini, nor the fastest. It’s not even as powerful as the Aventador S. What the Huracan Performante is can be summed up like this: 6 minutes and 52 seconds. That’s the time it took the supercar to lap the Nurburgring, setting the lap record for production cars.
There’s no mistaking the Performante is a crowning achievement for Lamborghini, an engineering masterpiece and a step forward for active aerodynamic applications in road-going cars. But did you know the Raging Bull is keeping something secret about the Huracan Performante?

That would be the Spyder, which our carparazzi caught on camera on numerous occasions since Spring 2017. It appears the soft-top interpretation of the most trackable Lamborghini production model ever is edging closer to reality, as per a Facebook post by the peeps at Monaco Auto Design.

Notice the pixel work in the photo gallery? Those renderings envision the 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder of a gentleman called James Kramer. According to an Instagram post by Mr. Kramer, the renderings were submitted “at the dealer for a build slot." Somebody spilled the beans, alright!

From the post, we also understand the green-painted Huracan Performante Spyder is expected to be delivered by the 2018 Monterey Car Week, which kicks off on August 18, 2018. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen! The second Performante in the series could go official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. Also, there's a Performante-like Aventador SV successor in the works.

Just like the fixed-head coupe, the Spyder will benefit from the most powerful V10 engine Lamborghini offers these days, forged composite materials and carbon fiber, Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, and Pirelli P Zero tires benefitting from an exclusive compound. For the more experienced and spirited driver, the optional Trofeo Rs are a lot better suited for track use.

Pricing? Well, bear in mind the coupe is $274,390 before delivery and gas-guzzler tax, and that the LP 610-4 is $30,000 more expensive if specified with a soft top. Given these circumstances, the Huracan Performante Spyder will be priced in the ballpark of $300,000. Too much, too little, you decide.

 

Huracan Performante Spyder spec'd out yesterday at the dealer for build slot at factory!!! Design is collaboration with @monacoautodesign. Hope to do via Ad Personam & have by @montereycarweek, @concorsoitaliano, & @serataitaliana, but if not will get standard spec & have @eawraps wrap before Monterey!!! #lamborghini #lamborghiniclubofamerica #huracan #performante #spyder #lp640 #supercar #exoticcar #hypercar #carweek2018 #montereycarweek #italy #santagatabolognese

A post shared by James Kramer (@artvandelay) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:04am PST

