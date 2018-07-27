2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Produces 760 PS, Weighs 1,525 Kilograms

NASA Delays Mission to the Sun

At the Vallelunga circuit near Rome where The 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 in the grand tourer from Maranello is almost as torquey as the Aventador SVJ (718 Nm or 530 pound-feet), but when it comes to horsepower, the 800 Italian stallions trump what can be described as the most extreme Lamborghini ever made for the public road. And that’s somewhat underwhelming if you remember that the Ferrari isn’t even special edition.Come on, Lamborghini! Even the Aventador-based Centenario has 770 ponies on tap at the expense of torque (690 Nm or 509 pound-feet), making the Aventador SVJ seem like it hasn’t unlocked its full potential because the higher-ups didn’t let the engineers breathe their know-how upon the engine. Moving on to another aspect, are you curious how heavy the Super Veloce Jota is compared to the SV?As it happens, the coupe tips the scales at around 1,525 kilograms (3,362 pounds; dry) and the figure is mirrored by the Super Veloce Jota. So to speak, the weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kilograms per horsepower comes as a result of the increase in output. A simple look at the ALA 2.0 system alongside the Forged Composite panels will make you understand that Lamborghini did shave off as much weight as it could without taking away too many creature comforts.Capable of producing 490 kilograms (1,080 pounds) of downforce at maximum velocity, the Aventador SVJ is equipped with unpadded carbon buckets similar in design to the uncomfortable seats we know from the Super Veloce. There’s no word on pricing for the time being (expect the Super Veloce Jota to cost more than $500,000), but more surprisingly, production won’t be limited to 600 examples of the breed.At the Vallelunga circuit near Rome where Lamborghini invited the motoring media to try out the Aventador SVJ, the automaker made it clear that the Super Veloce Jota is more Huracan Performante than Aventador SV in terms of exclusivity. Be that as it may, don’t expect to see too many of these babies on the street because Lamborghini has always been more exclusive than Ferrari regarding build numbers.