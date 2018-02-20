autoevolution
 

2019 Kia K900/K9 Facelift Teaser Shows New Headlights, Added Elegance

Kia just dropped a teaser image for the refreshed K900/K9 full-size sedan, and while that isn't out of the ordinary, it may create a bit of confusion considering the next car show on the agenda is the one in the Swiss town of Geneva.
However, the South Korean manufacturer has no interest in promoting its flagship model in Europe, where it essentially stands no chance against the local, much better established brands. That means we should look beyond the Geneva Motor Show at the start of next month for more suitable venues.

Luckily, we don't have to search for too long since later in March, the New York Auto Show opens its gates. With deliveries slated to start in the second quarter of 2018, that seems like the perfect match, and would also explain the timing of this teaser considering there's so little time between the two upcoming motor shows.

The 2019 Kia K900/K9 has been spied repeatedly, meaning we pretty much know what to expect - at least from its styling. The refreshed sedan will feature a more pronounced radiator grille, new front bumper, modified LED daytime running lights graphics as well as taillights with new shape and graphics.

On the inside, Kia will up the luxury level by a notch or two, something it clearly needs to do if it wants to bring its game to the big boys. The 2019 K900/K9 will get the Lexicon infotainment system as factory equipment for a more modern feel, while the rest of the cabin should receive more upscale materials such as wood or metal.

The engine bay of the new Kia is where things will remain pretty much unchanged, apart from a new 10-speed automatic transmission that comes as standard. The two powerplants available now - a 3.8-liter V6 with 311 hp and a 5.0-liter V8 with 420 hp - will soldier on, with the 3.3-liter 356 hp V6 in the Stinger remaining a promising prospect. All-wheel-drive should also be offered as an option to the standard rear-wheel-drive configuration.
