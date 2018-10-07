autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

2019 Kia Forte GT Debuts in Korea Along With Possible Forte5 Hatch

7 Oct 2018, 19:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A few weeks ago, our spies captured the hot version of the new 2019 Kia Forte undergoing testing. We immediately began to suspect that we were dealing with a Forte GT, and our suspicions were confirmed by a debut in Korea.
9 photos
The automaker launched a model called the K3 GT there, and since the K3 is always closely related to the Forte sedan, it's a safe bet that we're looking at the Forte GT here. What's more, there's a hatchback twist to this story.

The specs for the K3 GT sedan are quite familiar. It uses a 1.6-liter turbo engine to make the usual 200-ish horsepower (204 PS or 201-hp) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque. Just like the much older Hyundai Elantra Sport, this car uses a multi-link rear setup, bigger brakes and tweaked steering. We'll remind you that in America, the only Forte engine is a 2-liter with 147-hp.

The K3 GT is available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The styling is quite similar to the European Ceed GT, which just made its debut in Paris. For example, the upper grille has the same ghosted red behind the gloss black.

However, there are differences as well, like the fact that the exhaust tips are more conservatively shaped, as are the 18-inch wheels. But the big surprise for us is the K3 GT hatchback. Its styling is different from that of the Ceed if you look at things like the windows, taillights or trunk.

The America Kia lineup offers the Forte5 hatchback, which also looks different from the Ceed, even though it's made in Europe on the same assembly line. Will there be a hot version of the Forte5? Most likely. Currently, the car is called the Forte5 SX Turbo, and it's a trim level. Some would even argue that it's a poorly named trim level.
2019 Kia Forte GT 2019 Kia Forte5 2019 Kia Forte Kia Ceed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
KIA models:
KIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverKIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactKIA ProceedKIA Proceed CompactKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVKIA Kia (US)KIA Kia (US) CompactAll KIA models  
 
 