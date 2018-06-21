autoevolution
 

2019 Jeep Renegade Going On Sale In Europe In September

The 2019 model year sees the Renegade go through the mid-cycle refresh, the first since 2014 for the 2015 model year and the last for this generation. For the next Renegade, Jeep will overhaul the subcompact crossover with complete electrification in mind.
But that’s in the future and this is now, so let’s look at what has changed from the pre-facelift Renegade. Be it the entry-level Sport or range-topping Trailhawk (European model pictured), the newcomer looks great thanks to the LED headlights.

According to Jeep, the LEDs provide 50-percent better visibility compared to halogen lamps. The revised front grille and more prominent wheel arches add to the visual drama, while X in the taillights is now red instead of transparent. Make no mistake about it, the Renegade has gone upmarket without forgetting its off-road chops.

Wheel sizes in Europe now number seven options, ranging from 16 to 19 inches in size. Hopping inside the cabin reveals subtle changes as well, including the Compass-like center console with built-in smartphone tray, more storage compartments than ever, an additional USB slot, as well as redesigned cup holders.

Focus your sight on the dashboard for a second, and you’ll also notice an upgrade to Fiat Chrysler’s 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Trespass Black and Polar Plunge upholstery options have been added to the range, and as ever, the shift knob is wrapped in leather.

Front- or all-wheel drive, six-speed manual, dual-clutch or nine-speed automatic, there’s a lot to choose from in terms of oily bits. The biggest change from a mechanical standpoint can be found under the hood, where the 1.6- and 2.0-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder mills are joined by two all-new powerplants.

The entry-level option comes in the form of a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo that’s good for 120 horsepower and 190 Nm in this application. Go for the 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbo, and you’re looking at 150 or 180 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque.

Sales of the 2019 Renegade will start across Europe in September while the U.S. and other markets will receive the facelift by year’s end.

