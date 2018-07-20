2019 Hyundai Veloster N to Bring BPM to America This Fall

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

The first high-performance vehicle created for the U.S. market by South Korean manufacturer Hyundai will begin selling in the country in the fourth quarter of the year, it was revealed on Friday. 7 photos



Being powered by a 2.0-liter, direct-injected turbocharged engine tweaked in Hyundai’s global R&D center in Namyang – hence the N in the name - the Veloster develops 275 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,450 to 4,700 rpm.



A close-ratio, short-throw six-speed manual transmission with downshift rev-matching is used to control all that troop, while purpose designed suspension tuning makes sure the car goes where it should during cornering.



To make sure drivers get the right timing for shifting gears, the Veloster’s center cluster display will show a progressive sequential shift indicator as the engine approaches redline.



All the tech that went into the car is meant, claims Hyundai, to give the driver the maximum amount of thrills. If it could, it says, the carmaker would have used beats-per-minute instead of revs-per-minute to describe what the car is capable of.



Visually, the aggressive looking Veloster N comes with an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille, N-design rear spoiler and rear fascia and high-flow dual exhaust.



In the United States, the



“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” said in a statement Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s head of performance development.



“The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor's capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”



In the United States, the Veloster N will be offered in four color choices - Ultra Black, Chalk White, Racing Red, and N-exclusive Performance Blue – while the interior will come in black. Pricing has not yet been announced.

"Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market," said in a statement Albert Biermann, Hyundai's head of performance development.

"The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor's capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept."

In the document attached below you can find all the details of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N as announced on Friday by the South Koreans.

