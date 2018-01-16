2019 Hyundai Veloster Is a Modern AMC Pacer in Detroit

The all-new 2019 Veloster is Hyundai recognizing what was both good and bad about the first generation. Here at the Detroit Auto Show, the famous asymmetrical configuration showed itself in triple versions: regular, Turbo and N.

18 photos



We think the all-new Veloster looks way better than the outgoing model. The huge grille seems like it's been imported from a Genesis, while the interior also has a touch of luxury.



While MINI ditched the asymmetrical design on the current generation Clubman, the Veloster still features two doors in the right, making it a little bit easier to squeeze into the back seats. Despite being based on an all-new platform, the coup' is still small and not really designed for carrying people.



At least in America, the base engine is now a 2-liter with 147 horsepower, replacing the 1.6-liter. Stepping up to the Veloster Turbo brings the same 1.6 with forced induction as in the Elantra Sport. Packing 201 horsepower, this should deliver sufficient pace and can be combined with a 6-speed manual or automatic. The Turbo model has a revised steering rack for better feel than the normal Veloster.



Marking the debut of the Hyundai N performance brand in America, the



Auto emergency braking should make the 2019 Veloster a hit with the IIHS. However, buyers are sure to be more interested in the new head-up display, 8-inch navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.



If the AMC Pacerÿ lived on to this day, we'd imagine that it might look a little bit like this Korean contraption. Which is not to say the Veloster is bad, just that it doesn't mind standing out.We think the all-new Veloster looks way better than the outgoing model. The huge grille seems like it's been imported from a Genesis, while the interior also has a touch of luxury.While MINI ditched the asymmetrical design on the current generation Clubman, the Veloster still features two doors in the right, making it a little bit easier to squeeze into the back seats. Despite being based on an all-new platform, the coup' is still small and not really designed for carrying people.At least in America, the base engine is now a 2-liter with 147 horsepower, replacing the 1.6-liter. Stepping up to the Veloster Turbo brings the same 1.6 with forced induction as in the Elantra Sport. Packing 201 horsepower, this should deliver sufficient pace and can be combined with a 6-speed manual or automatic. The Turbo model has a revised steering rack for better feel than the normal Veloster.Marking the debut of the Hyundai N performance brand in America, the Veloster N is seen by everybody as a rival to the Ford Focus ST, thanks to its 275 horsepower 2-liter turbo engine. The suspension, steering, and brakes were all engineered at the Nurburgring. We think it looks the business in light blue with those massive exhaust pipes!Auto emergency braking should make the 2019 Veloster a hit with the IIHS. However, buyers are sure to be more interested in the new head-up display, 8-inch navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.