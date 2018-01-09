2019 Hyundai Veloster Interior Teased, Bristles With Sportiness

Compared to the current-generation Veloster, the all-new model is a lot more than a rehashed hatchback with torsion-beam suspension at the rear. It’s all grown up, boasting a much sexier exterior and an interior that has little in common with the i30 on which the kammback coupe is based on.

The Veloster to look forward the most is the N, which will share the 2.0-liter T-GDI short-throw stick shift with the i30 N, in addition to the electronic limited-slip differential and variable exhaust valve system. The go-faster Veloster N, however, will debut in the second half of the year. After teasing the exterior design and a set of uncamouflaged photos, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster now reveals its cockpit through the help of a two-dimensional rendering. Would you look at the shape of the vents and the cluster of button located just below the free-floating infotainment screen!The sketch further confirms the availability of a six-speed manual transmission with rev-matching for the N-branded Veloster, as well as a lever-operated parking brake. It remains to be seen if it’s exclusive to the Veloster N in the same way the handbrake comes in the form of a lever in the i30 N but not in the regular i30, regardless of engine and transmission.For the more sensible-minded customer, the cabin features two cup holders, a cubby to store your smartphone, generous door pockets, and an average-sized center armrest. The finishing touch is the hexagonal-shaped instrument cluster, which is hard to tell if it’s all digital or part analog.When it launches at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the all-new Veloster will debut at least three engine and two transmission choices. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow assortment will include the 2.0-liter GDI as the entry-level option for North America and the 1.6 T-GDI. In South Korea and Europe, the 1.4 T-GDI will be come as standard, tuned to develop at least 140 PS (138 horsepower).The Veloster to look forward the most is the N, which will share the 2.0-liter T-GDI short-throw stick shift with the i30 N, in addition to the electronic limited-slip differential and variable exhaust valve system. The go-faster Veloster N, however, will debut in the second half of the year.