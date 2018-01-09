2019 Hyundai Veloster Interior Teased, Bristles With Sportiness

Compared to the current-generation Veloster, the all-new model is a lot more than a rehashed hatchback with torsion-beam suspension at the rear. It’s all grown up, boasting a much sexier exterior and an interior that has little in common with the i30 on which the kammback coupe is based on.
31 photos
After teasing the exterior design and a set of uncamouflaged photos, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster
now reveals its cockpit through the help of a two-dimensional rendering. Would you look at the shape of the vents and the cluster of button located just below the free-floating infotainment screen!
The sketch further confirms the availability of a six-speed manual transmission
with rev-matching for the N-branded Veloster, as well as a lever-operated parking brake. It remains to be seen if it’s exclusive to the Veloster N in the same way the handbrake comes in the form of a lever in the i30 N but not in the regular i30, regardless of engine and transmission.
For the more sensible-minded customer, the cabin features two cup holders, a cubby to store your smartphone, generous door pockets, and an average-sized center armrest. The finishing touch is the hexagonal-shaped instrument cluster, which is hard to tell if it’s all digital or part analog.
When it launches at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the all-new Veloster will debut at least three engine and two transmission choices. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow assortment will include the 2.0-liter GDI as the entry-level option for North America and the 1.6 T-GDI. In South Korea and Europe, the 1.4 T-GDI
will be come as standard, tuned to develop at least 140 PS (138 horsepower).
The Veloster to look forward the most is the N, which will share the 2.0-liter T-GDI short-throw stick shift with the i30 N, in addition to the electronic limited-slip differential and variable exhaust valve system. The go-faster Veloster N, however, will debut in the second half of the year.