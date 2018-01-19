2019 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

The current generation of the Hyundai Tucson is about three years old. As such, the Korean automaker is working on a mid-life facelift that will bring it in line with the rest of the family.

The 2019 Tucson is wearing a double layer of camouflage, so it's difficult to see the details. However, we believe the aim of the facelift is to give the CUV a more rounded yet premium appearance. The new grille should mirror those of both the European i30 hatchback and the Sonata sedan, popular in America.



All-new headlights and taillights are being fitted. We also notice some cladding around the front bumper so that they could try the rugged yet high-tech look of the new Kona crossover.



Our spies stationed in Northern Sweden say the 2019 Tucson was being tested against some of its main rivals, including the Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai.



It's not all about exterior design, though. The Tucson facelift is likely to bring several cool interior upgrades. We rate Hyundai's infotainment systems among the best in the business, and the company recently announced plans for an Intelligent Personal Agent system, along with the lines of Alexa.



There's nothing suggesting any major changes on the engine front. The go-to unit for the American market will be the base 2-liter with 164-hp and 151 lb-ft (204 Nm) of torque, followed by the more powerful 1.6-liter turbo with 175-hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque.



In Europe, the Tucson should continue to rely mainly on the 1.6 and 2.0 CRDi . Depending on the model, these will be hooked up to a manual, a twin-clutch or an automatic.



