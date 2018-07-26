2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Officially Teased, Debuts Later This Year

Following the i30 N and Veloster N, the performance division of Hyundai Motor plants to pull a similar trick with the fastback. Confirmed to bear the name i30 Fastback N, the newcomer features two exhaust pipes, two-tone alloy wheels, and the 2.0-liter T-GDI four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant we all know and love.

The premiere of the i30 Fastback N is scheduled to the latter part of 2018 for the 2019 model year, and as you would expect, Hyundai makes a case for “BPM-raising characteristics” for those who sit behind the wheel of the five-door coupe.



Coming with a six-speed manual as standard and a dual-clutch transmission for mid-2019, the i30 Fastback N will be available in two states of tune. The entry-level model promises 250 PS (247 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 378 Nm ( pound-feet) from 1,750 to 3,500 rpm, whereas the range-topping i30 Fastback N Performance develops 275 PS (271 horsepower).



Being heavier than the i30 N and Veloster N, chances are the fastback will be a few tenths of a second slower to 100 km/h (62 mph). Top speed, on the other hand, will be limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).



When you think about it, the closest rival to the AMG CLA 45. Although they’re worlds apart in terms of pricing, luxury, and brand perception, the German interloper will switch to mild-hybrid propulsion for a combined output of more than 400 PS (395 horsepower).



