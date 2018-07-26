autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Officially Teased, Debuts Later This Year

Following the i30 N and Veloster N, the performance division of Hyundai Motor plants to pull a similar trick with the fastback. Confirmed to bear the name i30 Fastback N, the newcomer features two exhaust pipes, two-tone alloy wheels, and the 2.0-liter T-GDI four-cylinder turbocharged powerplant we all know and love.
“Prototype testing is now well under way, including extensive assessments on a variety of road surfaces around Europe,” according to the South Korean automaker. And as you can tell from the two photographs depicting a validation prototype with German license plates, the car appears to be extremely close to being signed off.

The premiere of the i30 Fastback N is scheduled to the latter part of 2018 for the 2019 model year, and as you would expect, Hyundai makes a case for “BPM-raising characteristics” for those who sit behind the wheel of the five-door coupe.

Coming with a six-speed manual as standard and a dual-clutch transmission for mid-2019, the i30 Fastback N will be available in two states of tune. The entry-level model promises 250 PS (247 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 378 Nm ( pound-feet) from 1,750 to 3,500 rpm, whereas the range-topping i30 Fastback N Performance develops 275 PS (271 horsepower).

Being heavier than the i30 N and Veloster N, chances are the fastback will be a few tenths of a second slower to 100 km/h (62 mph). Top speed, on the other hand, will be limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

When you think about it, the closest rival to the i30 Fastback N regarding the performance-oriented character and five-door coupe body style is the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. Although they’re worlds apart in terms of pricing, luxury, and brand perception, the German interloper will switch to mild-hybrid propulsion for a combined output of more than 400 PS (395 horsepower).

At the end of the day, what Hyundai created here is an alternative to both the i30 N and Veloster N as well as more expensive and powerful alternatives in the segment. Next up, look forward to the Kona N.
