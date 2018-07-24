2019 Honda HR-V Pricing Announced, Loses Manual Gearbox

The Honda HR-V is a dominant force in the small crossover market. But even it needed updates for the 2019 model year to keep up with its competitors. And it got them, along with new trim levels and small price increases.

All the updated HR-V model will also come with new 7-inch Display Audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seat and upper door trim, a revised cupholder, and a large analog speedometer and digital tachometer. Power is still provided by a 1.8-liter 141-hp engine while AWD is a $1,400 option. The big news for 2019 is apparently that you can't buy it with a manual anymore. But are we really supposed to be surprised? I mean, a Civic Si needs a stick for sure, but you can't engineer fun into a $20,000 econobox.To compensate for the lack of a manual, Honda has tweaked theto simulate gear changes. It will also try to keep revs down when possible and simulate engine braking functions. The Mazda CX-3 has a normal auto and the Hyundai Kona a twin-clutch, but the HR-V beats everything for practicality.As we've mentioned already, prices have gone up, but not by much. The LX manual that used to cost sub-$20,000 is gone, while the LX CVT went from $21,465 with destination to $21,515. $50 isn't going to break the bank! The biggest increase is $200 for the EX and EX-L.Two new trim levels have also been added. The bright orange model in the photos is the HR-V Sport, available at $23,212 with the destination. We like it because it comes standard with a modest body kit, 18-inch wheels, black-painted exterior trim, with aluminum pedals, and a leather-wrapped variable-ratio steering wheel.However, the HR-V Touring is where you'll get the full 2019 experience since it's the only one with LED headlights and LED fog lights, leather plus an eight-way power driver's seat. The bad news is that you'll be paying $29,535.All the updated HR-V model will also come with new 7-inch Display Audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seat and upper door trim, a revised cupholder, and a large analog speedometer and digital tachometer. Power is still provided by a 1.8-liter 141-hp engine whileis a $1,400 option.