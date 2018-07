2019 Honda HR-V Pricing Announced, Loses Manual Gearbox

CVT

AWD

The big news for 2019 is apparently that you can't buy it with a manual anymore. But are we really supposed to be surprised? I mean, a Civic Si needs a stick for sure, but you can't engineer fun into a $20,000 econobox.To compensate for the lack of a manual, Honda has tweaked theto simulate gear changes. It will also try to keep revs down when possible and simulate engine braking functions. The Mazda CX-3 has a normal auto and the Hyundai Kona a twin-clutch, but the HR-V beats everything for practicality.As we've mentioned already, prices have gone up, but not by much. The LX manual that used to cost sub-$20,000 is gone, while the LX CVT went from $21,465 with destination to $21,515. $50 isn't going to break the bank! The biggest increase is $200 for the EX and EX-L.Two new trim levels have also been added. The bright orange model in the photos is the HR-V Sport, available at $23,212 with the destination. We like it because it comes standard with a modest body kit, 18-inch wheels, black-painted exterior trim, with aluminum pedals, and a leather-wrapped variable-ratio steering wheel.However, the HR-V Touring is where you'll get the full 2019 experience since it's the only one with LED headlights and LED fog lights, leather plus an eight-way power driver's seat. The bad news is that you'll be paying $29,535.All the updated HR-V model will also come with new 7-inch Display Audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seat and upper door trim, a revised cupholder, and a large analog speedometer and digital tachometer. Power is still provided by a 1.8-liter 141-hp engine whileis a $1,400 option.