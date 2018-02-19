autoevolution
 

2019 Honda HR-V Facelift Launched In Japan as New Vezel

The HR-V is the smallest crossover Honda sells in most of the world’s markets. The thumb-sized CUV, which is known in Japan as Vezel, went into production in 2013. Thus, it’s not at all surprising that the time is right for the refreshed HR-V to step onto the scene.
Pictured here as the 2019 Honda Vezel, the facelifted HR-V boasts Acura-inspired LED headlights that flank an all-new grille design. The bumper is also better-looking than the pre-facelift, as are the alloy wheel options. At the rear, however, you’ll find it hard to tell the newcomer apart from the 2018 MY unless you’re a Honda diehard.

More attention to detail went into the cabin, with the Japanese automaker making a case for better comfort thanks to resculpted front seats and improved sound insulation. Honda also argues that the fuel pump is quieter, which isn't exactly your average bragging right.

Improved connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), better brake feel thanks to a redesigned pedal mechanism, and the latest Sensing suite of safety features are also featured. And of course, AWD is offered as an optional extra in the Japan-spec 2019 Vezel.

Available in ICE-only and hybrid flavors, pricing for the facelifted Vezel starts at 2,075,000 yen in the Land of the Rising Sun. That’s approximately $19,500 according to the current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping trim level of the AWD hybrid model flaunts a list price of 2,926,000 yen ($27,500).

For the time being, Honda expects to sell 5,000 units of the Vezel in Japan per month, with most of them coming in the form of well-equipped models. But truth be told, Japan is not of the essence when it comes to the sales figures of the small-sided utility vehicle.

Take the United States of America as a case in point. Throughout 2017, the HR-V sold 94,034 examples in this part of the world, up from 82,041 the year prior. As for Europe, the subcompact segment is more competitive than in the U.S., which is why sales dropped to 29,375 in 2017 compared to 33,064 in the previous year.
