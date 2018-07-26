2019 Honda Civic Gets 1.6 Diesel With 9-Speed Automatic

Perhaps as a result of an aversion to CVT gearboxes or incompatibility with diesel engines, Honda is giving its European customers access to a new 9-speed automatic gearbox which has become available in combination with the 1.6 i-DTEC diesel engine.

10 photos



The claimed fuel consumption of 4.1 liters per 100 km (68.9 mpg) is inferior to that of a manual-equipped Civic. However, this is probably a revision made by WLTP which uses more realistic driving data. CO2 emissions stand at 108 grams for the sedan and 109 for the hatch.



Producing 120 HP , this unit is the least powerful Civic model you can buy in Europe... and probably the world. 300 Nm of torque is also available from 2,000rpm, but with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 11 seconds, this auto model is slower than a manual i-DTEC. Still, that's comparable to a Golf 1.6 TDI , and so is the top speed of 200 km/h.



Depending on the engine speed and throttle input, the auto gearbox is also capable of ‘skipping’ gears for quicker response, for example shifting down directly from 9th to 5th gear or from 7th to 4th gear, in addition to one- or two-gear increments.



It seemed when Honda said "no more diesel" during the CR-V launch in Europe, it just meant for the SUVs. The 1.6 is a more efficient version of the unit fitted to the older model and was just released this year. In combination with the 9-speed auto, it's available on both the hatchback and the sedan, despite them being made at different factories.The Civic five-door hatchback model is made at Honda of the UK Manufacturing in Swindon, and four-door sedans for the European market are built in Turkey. Besides this only diesel engine, they are also offered with 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter Turbo VTEC units that are available with a