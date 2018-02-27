autoevolution
 

2019 G-Class CLR G770 Body Kit Previewed by Lumma Design

Because a new G-Class doesn't come along every day, Lumma Design jumped the gun and digitally tuned it. Less is more? Obviously not when it comes to any Mercedes body kit or power pack.
The G-Monster made its official debut in Detroit last month. However, we think this project wants to start out as a G63, and that one will only be seen in Geneva. How do we know it's supposed to be based on the AMG? Well, the name gives it away: CLR G770.

It suggests Lumma wants to take the 4-liter twin-turbo lump from the standard 585 horsepower up to 770 HP.

Of course, it's not going to be exclusive to that model. You can buy the CLR 800 body kit from the GLE 63 and install it on the GLE 43/450.

Let's get stuck in and see what they plan to offer. Unmistakably, the fenders are much wider than on the standard car. At the front, they add 40mm to each side, while the back ones grow by 80mm.

These flares are made from carbon fiber, just like the vented hood, the front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. There are also smaller details, like the mirror caps, door handles, rear apron or the carbon fiber spare wheel cover.

Taking inspiration from previous G-Class models, Lumma added a spoiler and additional daytime running lights to the top of the car.

New wheels are also being previewed, lighter and cooler-looking than the standard ones. These measure 11x23-inch with 305/35 tires or 10.5x24-inch with 295/30 tires.

Crazy stuff is also happening in the color department, as a black top can be paired with either red or acid green on the bottom. It reminds us of some war paint.

The interior isn't left untreated. The same two colors from the outside are replicated here in Alcantara and the best leather. Naturally, carbon needs to be sprinkled everywhere.
