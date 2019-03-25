2019 Ford Ranger Turns Meaner with Black Appearance Package

autoevolution
Seeing how more than two-thirds of the Ranger pickup trucks being purchased across the U.S. sell with some type of an appearance package, American manufacturer Ford decided to expand to offering by adding a new option.
Called Black Appearance Package, the suite of modifications translates in the use of black on the running boards, bed liner, fender vent surround, mirrors, sill plate, and lower valance. These elements are combined with body-color bumpers and high-gloss black 18-inch aluminum wheels with black center caps to create a meaner-looking Ranger.

“Like the rest of their gear, Ranger customers are choosing the option that best fits their adventures,” said in a statement Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager.

“Having the right gear matters and so does the right look. The Black Appearance Package adds an aggressive style to the adventures our customers embark on.”

The Black Appearance Package is already available for order and is priced at $1,995, not including taxes. Trucks fitted with this package will be delivered starting early summer.

The 2019 Ford Ranger entered production for the U.S. market in October last year, marking the return of the nameplate to American soil. The pickup sells with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission also used in the Mustang.

Prices for the Ranger start at $25,395 including shipping. The model comes equipped as standard with Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System with class-exclusive trailer coverage, and SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Ford also offers as standard FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE high-speed Internet connectivity and a best-in-class payload of 1,860 pounds.

Through a partnership inked with aftermarket parts manufacturer Yakima, buyers can also opt for kayak racks, bike racks, truck-bed storage solutions, truck-bed tents and much more, all covered by a 3-year or 36,000-mile warranty.
