2019 Ford Ranger Turns Meaner with Black Appearance Package

Seeing how more than two-thirds of the Ranger pickup trucks being purchased across the U.S. sell with some type of an appearance package, American manufacturer Ford decided to expand to offering by adding a new option.

“Like the rest of their gear, Ranger customers are choosing the option that best fits their adventures,” said in a statement Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager.



“Having the right gear matters and so does the right look. The Black Appearance Package adds an aggressive style to the adventures our customers embark on.”



The Black Appearance Package is already available for order and is priced at $1,995, not including taxes. Trucks fitted with this package will be delivered starting early summer.



The 2019 Ford Ranger entered production for the U.S. market in October last year, marking the return of the nameplate to American soil. The pickup sells with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission also used in the Mustang.



Prices for the



Ford also offers as standard FordPass Connect, pre-collision assist, Wi-Fi hotspot with 4G LTE high-speed Internet connectivity and a best-in-class payload of 1,860 pounds.



