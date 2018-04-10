2019 Ford Focus Sedan Looks Cheap But Svelte in Chinese Specification

After taking the veils off the all-new Focus today in Germany, Ford is set to reveal the sedan at Auto China 2018. Joining the five-door hatchback and station wagon, the Focus Sedan will be manufactured in China by Changan-Ford.
Coming courtesy of CarNewsChina, the official photos of the newcomer give us a glimpse of how the U.S.-spec Focus Sedan will look like. And the truth of the matter is, there’s an overwhelming feeling of cheapness coming from the interior.
Compared to the Euro-spec models, the China-spec sedan uses hard plastic for the upper part of the dashboard. The texture of the PVC leather doesn’t give the impression of comfort either, and that’s saying a lot for the Titanium trim level.
Another quirk that must be pointed out is the design of the front fog lamps, which is akin to the Focus Estate offered in Europe. As for the shoulder line and outline of the side windows, Ford appears to have taken a liking to the 2018 Mazda3.
Sharing the C2 platform with the European hatchback and station wagon, the Focus Sedan will be offered in China with the 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost powerplants. A six-speed manual joins cylinder deactivation technology as standard equipment, with customers offered an eight-speed automatic transmission as an optional extra.
Expected to go on sale in the Middle Kingdom in June 2018 from 100,000 to 160,000 yuan ($15,920 to $25,475), the all-new Focus Sedan will be joined by the five-door hatchback in this part of the world. As it is often the case in the People’s Republic, the Focus Mk3 will be manufactured in parallel as the cheaper alternative.
Back in June 2017, the Ford Motor Company announced that “most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later." Production of the U.S.-spec Focus Sedan is scheduled to end at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne this year, with Ford tooling up for the Ranger mid-size pickup truck and Bronco body-on-frame SUV.
