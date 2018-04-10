autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Focus Sedan Looks Cheap But Svelte in Chinese Specification

10 Apr 2018, 14:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After taking the veils off the all-new Focus today in Germany, Ford is set to reveal the sedan at Auto China 2018. Joining the five-door hatchback and station wagon, the Focus Sedan will be manufactured in China by Changan-Ford.
137 photos
2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Sedan (China-spec model)2019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk42019 Ford Focus Mk4
Coming courtesy of CarNewsChina, the official photos of the newcomer give us a glimpse of how the U.S.-spec Focus Sedan will look like. And the truth of the matter is, there’s an overwhelming feeling of cheapness coming from the interior.

Compared to the Euro-spec models, the China-spec sedan uses hard plastic for the upper part of the dashboard. The texture of the PVC leather doesn’t give the impression of comfort either, and that’s saying a lot for the Titanium trim level.

Another quirk that must be pointed out is the design of the front fog lamps, which is akin to the Focus Estate offered in Europe. As for the shoulder line and outline of the side windows, Ford appears to have taken a liking to the 2018 Mazda3.

Sharing the C2 platform with the European hatchback and station wagon, the Focus Sedan will be offered in China with the 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost powerplants. A six-speed manual joins cylinder deactivation technology as standard equipment, with customers offered an eight-speed automatic transmission as an optional extra.

Expected to go on sale in the Middle Kingdom in June 2018 from 100,000 to 160,000 yuan ($15,920 to $25,475), the all-new Focus Sedan will be joined by the five-door hatchback in this part of the world. As it is often the case in the People’s Republic, the Focus Mk3 will be manufactured in parallel as the cheaper alternative.

Back in June 2017, the Ford Motor Company announced that “most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later." Production of the U.S.-spec Focus Sedan is scheduled to end at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne this year, with Ford tooling up for the Ranger mid-size pickup truck and Bronco body-on-frame SUV.
2019 Ford Focus Sedan China Ford Focus sedan C2 2019 ford focus sedan Ford Focus
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
FORD models:
FORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVAll FORD models  
 
 