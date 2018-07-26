2019 Ford F-150 Limited Gains 450-hp EcoBoost V6 Engine

In order to keep ahead of Chevrolet and Ram, the Ford Motor Company thought that it would be interesting to widen the availability of the high-output EcoBoost V6. The 3.5-liter engine from the F-150 Raptor is now available for the F-150 Limited, translating to the most powerful light-duty pickup truck ever.

“F-150 Limited customers create their own success. The truck is their reward,” declared Todd Eckert, truck group marketing manager, with great pomp and circumstance in his wording. “They wanted more power, so we combined Raptor’s engine with Limited’s business-class features to deliver Baja fierceness, boardroom style and the grit to tackle tough jobs.” If you happen to know what "



Sporting a dual-exhaust system with the tips integrated into the rear bumper’s cutouts, the F-150 Limited with the EcoBoost V6 has 20 more horsepower and 40 more pound-feet than the previous version of the luxurious workhorse. Also new for the 2019 model year is the two-tone Camel Back leather upholstery, to which Ford is much obliged to add massaging and ventilated captain’s chairs with superior lumbar support.



A heated steering wheel for those cold winter mornings, laser-etched numbered plaque on the center console’s armrest, and all the technology you could ever wish for in this type of vehicle are also featured. For an additional charge,



Going on sale later this year, the 2019 Ford F-150 Limited could be more expensive than the outgoing model. At $61,360, the Limited overshadows the F-150 Raptor and some members of the Super Duty series as far as pricing is concerned.