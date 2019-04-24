2019 Ford F-150 Gets the RTR Treatment, Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s Signature

As Ford prepares to roll out hybrid and electric trucks, the F-150 soldiers on through the 2019 model year, selling as strong as you’d expect the half-ton pickup to. Adding flavor to the ever-popular nameplate, RTR Vehicles came up with a competitor for the Ram 1500 Rebel and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trailboss.
Available as a package or standalone parts, the F-150 RTR joins the Spec 1, Spec 2, and Spec 3 variants of the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT. In the case of the half-ton pickup, the signature grille combines style and functionality. Inspired by the Ultra4 off-road racer, the RTR features larger intakes to increase the air flow to the radiator.
The Tactical Skid Plate up front and integrated LED lighting mean business, along with Fox Performance Series 2.0 Suspension Components, 20-inch Tech 6 wheels, and 295/55 R20 Ridge Grappler tires from Nitto. Care to guess how much RTR wants for the package? Make that $12,750 on top of the price of the F-150 of your liking.
On the upside, the black plastic flares on the wheel arches and the serialized plaque with the signature of Vaughn Gittin Jr. add to the exclusivity of the off-road pickup. Like RTR says on their website, these parts are “available to all” but “not for everyone.”
The F-150 starts at $28,155 excluding destination in the United States. The SuperCrew body style with the medium-sized bed in XLT flavor is $40,725. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 adds $1,600 to the price and 4x4 adds another $3,445 to the configuration. The net price comes down to $45,865 including incentives worth $1,500.
In other words, the RTR F-150 based on the pickup given as an example in the previous paragraph would set you back $58,615 including destination. Given that the F-150 Raptor SuperCrew with the smallest bed available is $57,435 with zero incentives and including destination, the off-road pickup from Ford Performance is much better value.
If it were your green dollar bills, would you take the F-150 RTR or F-150 Raptor?
