2019 Dodge Durango GT Combines Burly V8 Looks With V6 Fuel Efficiency

Landing in showrooms across the United States this fall at prices starting from $29,995 for the SXT, the Durango welcomes F8 Green, Destroyer Gray, and Reactor Blue exterior paint colors for the entire range. There’s no word on how much the GT costs for the time being, but don’t expect any change from the 2018 model year ($37,895 for RWD and $40,495 for 4WD ). Available in rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations, the seven-passenger Durango GT comes with the performance-oriented front fascia and LED fog lamps of the two V8 trim levels. The SRT hood with center air inlet duct and two heat extractors, on the other hand, is available as an optional extra. Also on the list of newities, the available 20-inch wheels in Satin Carbon or Brass Monkey add to the visual drama.From the standpoint of oily bits, customers are treated to the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 we know from previous model year and lower trim levels. Not even with the SRT hood does Dodge sell you the HEMI V8 together with the Durango GT, but that’s alright. After all, those who want to go fast in their family-orientedupgrade to the R/T or SRT The Pentastar pushes 295 horsepower and 260 pound-feet, enough suck-squeeze-bang-blow for a maximum tow rating of 6,200 pounds. As ever, the transmission comes in the form of the 845RE eight-speed automatic based on the ZF 8HP.For those who like their music loud and crisp, the 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is just what the doctor ordered. As for customers that are interested in towing, the trailer brake can be fitted only in conjunction with the Trailer Tow package.Inside the Durango GT you’ll find leather-wrapped seats with suede inserts. Options that should make life easier for the owner and passengers include the heated sports steering wheel, power liftgate, as well as the first- and second-row heated seats.Landing in showrooms across the United States this fall at prices starting from $29,995 for the SXT, the Durango welcomes F8 Green, Destroyer Gray, and Reactor Blue exterior paint colors for the entire range. There’s no word on how much the GT costs for the time being, but don’t expect any change from the 2018 model year ($37,895 for RWD and $40,495 for).

Editor's note: SRT pictured in the gallery. SRT pictured in the gallery.