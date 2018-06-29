2019 Chevrolet Volt Upgraded To 7.2 kW Charging System

Presented at the 2015 North American International Auto Show for the 2016 model year and twinned with the Buick Velite 5 in China, the second-generation Volt is one of the most efficient passenger cars that General Motors has in its current lineup. Compared to the 3.6 kW charging system of yesterday, the 2019 model year boasts 7.2 kW.

Last but not least, customers are offered a dealer-installed visual package that emphasizes the sharp look of the car. The blackout package adds 17-inch machined-aluminum wheels with black pockets, black front and rear bowtie emblems, as well as sport pedals. “With about twice the range added during 240-volt Level 2 charging sessions, the 7.2 kW system makes opportunity charging more worthwhile,” declared Jesse Ortega, chief engineer of Chevrolet electric vehicles. “It effectively extends the vehicle’s all-electric driving range, while providing about twice the range for the money when plugging in at public facilities that charge by the hour.”More to the point, a complete recharge of the battery takes 2.3 hours with the right hardware. The superior system is standard on the Premier trim level and available as an option on the LT. As standard, the LT comes with the 3.6 kW charger. With a full tank of gas and fully charged battery, the Volt offers an EPA-estimated 53 miles of EV range and 106 MPGe. When the battery runs low, the gasoline-fueled generator kicks in to extend the driving range to a total of 420 miles on a full tank.In addition to the new charging system, the 2019 model year of the plug-in hybrid hatchback features Low and Regen on Demand driving profiles. The functionalities built into the regenerative braking system help the vehicle achieve its class-leading electric range. Also new is the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen that incorporates the Energy App. And at long last, six-way power driver’s seat comes from the get-go on the Premier and an option on the LT.Going on sale this fall, the 2019 Volt features front and rear speakers for the pedestrian alert system,, digital rearview camera, tire fill alert, new decorative seating patterns for the cloth seats, the LT-only Power Convenience Package, wireless charging pad relocated ahead of the shifter, Pacific Blue Metallic exterior color, and the Jet Black/Porcelain Blue interior combo for the Premier.Last but not least, customers are offered a dealer-installed visual package that emphasizes the sharp look of the car. The blackout package adds 17-inch machined-aluminum wheels with black pockets, black front and rear bowtie emblems, as well as sport pedals.