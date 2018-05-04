2019 Chevrolet Suburban Gains RST Performance Package

So you’re in the market for a full-size family hauler but you’re not prepared to drive a V6-powered, truck-based SUV until your kids grow up for college? Chevrolet has got you covered with the Suburban RST Performance Package, the three-row behemoth with seating for up to nine and a fire-breathing 6.2-liter small-block V8.
Going on sale later this year, the RST Performance Package builds on the RST Edition ($2,630 optional extra) presented last year. The centerpiece comes in the guise of 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, sent to the tarmac by way of the Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission. The 10-speeder features small steps between each ratio, translating to maximum power under hard acceleration.
Even though it weighs more than the Moon and drinks fuel like a Sherman tank, continuously variable valve timing and Active Fuel Management make the most out of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow across a broad range of operating conditions. Curiously enough, Chevy “forgot” to mention how fast this big boy hits 60 mph.
“When you want to hustle, the Suburban RST with the Performance Package offers high levels of acceleration, braking and road-holding grip,” commented Eric Stanczak, the chief engineer for Chevrolet’s full-size truck lineup. “When you want to relax, it is very refined, with exceptional ride comfort and interior quietness.”
What Stanczak refers to in his statement is Magnetic Ride Control, the active suspension that monitors the road every millisecond, making damping changes in the shock absorbers every five milliseconds. Then again, it’s best not to take chances with such a heavy utility vehicle, especially when the going gets on the twisty side.
Dual side-exit exhaust engineered by Borla, Duralife brake rotors, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone 285/45 22-inch tires are all included. From a visual standpoint, the chrome trim has been swapped for gloss-black and black detailing.
Although performance metrics are not available for the time being, the golden bowtie is much obliged to share the maximum towing capacity for the 2019 Suburban RST Performance Package. At 8,100 pounds, it’s 200 pounds short of the most capable configuration available on the 5.3-liter V8 model.
