autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Suburban Gains RST Performance Package

4 May 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
So you’re in the market for a full-size family hauler but you’re not prepared to drive a V6-powered, truck-based SUV until your kids grow up for college? Chevrolet has got you covered with the Suburban RST Performance Package, the three-row behemoth with seating for up to nine and a fire-breathing 6.2-liter small-block V8.
7 photos
2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package
Going on sale later this year, the RST Performance Package builds on the RST Edition ($2,630 optional extra) presented last year. The centerpiece comes in the guise of 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, sent to the tarmac by way of the Hydra-Matic 10L80 automatic transmission. The 10-speeder features small steps between each ratio, translating to maximum power under hard acceleration.

Even though it weighs more than the Moon and drinks fuel like a Sherman tank, continuously variable valve timing and Active Fuel Management make the most out of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow across a broad range of operating conditions. Curiously enough, Chevy “forgot” to mention how fast this big boy hits 60 mph.

“When you want to hustle, the Suburban RST with the Performance Package offers high levels of acceleration, braking and road-holding grip,” commented Eric Stanczak, the chief engineer for Chevrolet’s full-size truck lineup. “When you want to relax, it is very refined, with exceptional ride comfort and interior quietness.”

What Stanczak refers to in his statement is Magnetic Ride Control, the active suspension that monitors the road every millisecond, making damping changes in the shock absorbers every five milliseconds. Then again, it’s best not to take chances with such a heavy utility vehicle, especially when the going gets on the twisty side.

Dual side-exit exhaust engineered by Borla, Duralife brake rotors, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone 285/45 22-inch tires are all included. From a visual standpoint, the chrome trim has been swapped for gloss-black and black detailing.

Although performance metrics are not available for the time being, the golden bowtie is much obliged to share the maximum towing capacity for the 2019 Suburban RST Performance Package. At 8,100 pounds, it’s 200 pounds short of the most capable configuration available on the 5.3-liter V8 model.
2019 Chevrolet Suburban v8 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Chevrolet
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactCHEVROLET MalibuCHEVROLET Malibu CompactCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET CruzeCHEVROLET Cruze CompactCHEVROLET Camaro ZL1CHEVROLET Camaro ZL1 CoupeAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 