2019 Chevrolet Silverado Spied, Dual- And Side-Exit Exhaust Included

 
18 May 2017, 11:51 UTC ·
Ford has the thirteenth-generation F-150, which makes use of lots of aluminum for both strength and to keep the weight down. Over at Ram, a major refresh of the 1500 is in the pipeline for the 2019 model year. General Motors, on the other hand, is in the middle of developing the brand new but familiar-looking Silverado.
For the first time ever, the carparazzi snapped a prototype of the next-generation quarter-ton pickup with the side-exit exhaust system on display. A second prototype exhibits two pipes sticking out from under the rear bumper, boasting chromed tips. Both prototypes are of the crew cab variety.

The spy photo gallery also gives us a sneak peek at the lower body, door cut lines, and the interplay between the mud guards and body. Look harder, and you’ll notice redesigned headlights joined by LED-accented horizontal daytime running lights. Each headlight integrates three individual lighting elements.

So far so good. As for the cabin design, the 2019 Silverado is a case of same old same old. From the first photos of the interior, there’s no mistaking Chevrolet got its inspiration for the center stack and HVAC controls from the current model. A larger infotainment system is clearly visible as well.

The big question is, will the Silverado 1500 turn to aluminum or no? The rumor mill has been insisting on this possibility, but GM keeps its lips tightly shut on the subject. It doesn’t help either that Chevrolet took a serious jab Ford for using aluminum to make the F-150’s bodywork and bed. A blend of ultra-high strength steels and aluminum seems more likely, but only time will tell what exactly hides underneath the thick black camouflage.

In regard to oily bits, Chevrolet is expected to soldier on with the EcoTec-branded V6 and V8 engines. A different transmission is definitely on the menu, though, with the prime candidates coming in the form of the Hydra-Matic 8L45 eight-speed box or the Hydra-Matic 10L80 ten-speeder. On that note, the facelifted F-150 will be offered with a turbo diesel V6, so let the speculation begin about what General Motors plans to do about that.
