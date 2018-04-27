2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Owner Talks Carbon Fiber Quality Issues

By now, we've seen the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 engaging in all sorts of shenanigans, such as various drag racing stunts. Nevertheless, we must also talk about the dark side of the 'Vette, with an owner recently taking to YouTube to share a few quality issues experienced with his brand new ZR1.
We're referring to YouTuber Street Speed 717 (his real name is Mike), who also happens to be a Corvette salesman. The guy simply loves his 'Vettes and, for the time being, he doesn't just own one of the first C7 ZR1 out there, but also a C7 Z06 he has taken down the aftermarket route.
Now, the vlogger recently showcased a dew carbon fiber quality issues on his Chevy. The first involves the front splitter, which he describes as "paper-thin".
The aero element has cracked, with the carbon fiber failing upon installation - keep in mind that the aerodynamic bits that set the ZR1 apart are shipped to dealers in a boxed, being installed upon delivery. And it seems like the aficionado is honest when mentioning the fact that no scrapping was involved.
Then there's the alignment for the CF elements sitting atop of the engine, with this matter getting a detailed view.
Nevertheless, as Mike states in the video, these are minor problems that don't actually affect the ownership experience of his $145,000 machine (by the way, the vehicle come in manual trim, while featuring the low rear wing). After all, this is a bang-for-buck supercar, so not every little detail can be perfect.
For one thing, GM works with a third-party supplier for the CF bits and pieces and it seems that while the carmaker has been cooperative regarding the replacement of the said splitter, the production pace means Mike will have a bit of waiting to do.
P.S.: While the carbon fiber details kick off at the 1:13 point of the clip, the 5:35 point will give you a nice little paint quirk for this orange 'Vette.
