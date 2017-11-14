2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted in Florida Traffic

Chevrolet knows better than to throw all the flavors of 2019 Corvette ZR1 on the market at once. So while we recently met the 755 hp 'Vette in Dubai, we still have a bit of waiting to do for the rest of the puzzle.

5 photos



And a recent sighting of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convoy brins us three of the monsters mentioned above, with the big wing Convertible being the only one missing.



The Chevys were spotted on the Florida Everglades by Redditor



However, since spyshots we saw earlier this year showed us the ZR1 Convertible wearing the massive ZTK aero, we're expecting this to make it into production. Until that happens, we've brought along a render of the open-air madness, which you can find in the image gallery above.



Compared to the 6.2-liter LT4 mill of the Corvette Z06, the displacement of the blower packed by the new LT5 motor (715 lb-ft of torque, anybody?) has jumped by 52 percent.



Of course, with all that muscle, the heat soak risk is serious and, since the Z06 has been no stranger to such



What if you ever get hot while inside it? Well, if you've skipped the Convertible, removing the targa top of the "normal" car is enough to solve this problem. You see, the C7 ZR1 will be offered in two main versions since a Convertible is also coming. And each of these can be ordered with either the standard aero package, which involves a small rear wing or the ZTK pack, which involves the super-sized wing on the world debut car.And a recent sighting of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convoy brins us three of the monsters mentioned above, with the big wing Convertible being the only one missing.The Chevys were spotted on the Florida Everglades by Redditor Coonark00 , who also provided a bit of background: "I fish down in the Florida Everglades and I see these ZR1s testing fairly regularly. They come cruising by me, and often give me a nice throttle blip if I wave. They sound awesome! There's a one red-light town right by my fishing hole, where they always get caught by the light and then rip off the line when they can, they appear to be damn quick,"However, since spyshots we saw earlier this year showed us the ZR1 Convertible wearing the massive ZTK aero, we're expecting this to make it into production. Until that happens, we've brought along a render of the open-air madness, which you can find in the image gallery above.Compared to the 6.2-liter LT4 mill of the Corvette Z06, the displacement of the blower packed by the new LT5 motor (715 lb-ft of torque, anybody?) has jumped by 52 percent.Of course, with all that muscle, the heat soak risk is serious and, since the Z06 has been no stranger to such issues , GM engineers added another four radiators to the supercar, which means that ZR1 now packs a total of 13 heat exchangers.What if you ever get hot while inside it? Well, if you've skipped the Convertible, removing the targa top of the "normal" car is enough to solve this problem.