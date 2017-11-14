autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted in Florida Traffic

14 Nov 2017, 10:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Chevrolet knows better than to throw all the flavors of 2019 Corvette ZR1 on the market at once. So while we recently met the 755 hp 'Vette in Dubai, we still have a bit of waiting to do for the rest of the puzzle.
5 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible render2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spotted in Florida Traffic2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted in Florida Traffic2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spotted in Florida Traffic
You see, the C7 ZR1 will be offered in two main versions since a Convertible is also coming. And each of these can be ordered with either the standard aero package, which involves a small rear wing or the ZTK pack, which involves the super-sized wing on the world debut car.

And a recent sighting of a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convoy brins us three of the monsters mentioned above, with the big wing Convertible being the only one missing.

The Chevys were spotted on the Florida Everglades by Redditor Coonark00, who also provided a bit of background: "I fish down in the Florida Everglades and I see these ZR1s testing fairly regularly. They come cruising by me, and often give me a nice throttle blip if I wave. They sound awesome! There's a one red-light town right by my fishing hole, where they always get caught by the light and then rip off the line when they can, they appear to be damn quick,"

However, since spyshots we saw earlier this year showed us the ZR1 Convertible wearing the massive ZTK aero, we're expecting this to make it into production. Until that happens, we've brought along a render of the open-air madness, which you can find in the image gallery above.

Compared to the 6.2-liter LT4 mill of the Corvette Z06, the displacement of the blower packed by the new LT5 motor (715 lb-ft of torque, anybody?) has jumped by 52 percent.

Of course, with all that muscle, the heat soak risk is serious and, since the Z06 has been no stranger to such issues, GM engineers added another four radiators to the supercar, which means that ZR1 now packs a total of 13 heat exchangers.

What if you ever get hot while inside it? Well, if you've skipped the Convertible, removing the targa top of the "normal" car is enough to solve this problem.
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet supercar spyshots 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  