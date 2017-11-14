autoevolution
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Rendering Looks Spot On with ZTK Wing

14 Nov 2017
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
After tons and tons of spyshots, leaks and speculation, Chevrolet has turned to Dubai to unveil the 2018 Corvette ZR1. And while the numbers of the machine are as crazy as they get, perhaps the most insane part of this golden bowtie tale is that there will also be a ZR1 Convertible.
Why is that ridiculously cool? Well, for one thing, any cabriolet with 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque deserves such a title. Then there's the fact that the standard model, if we may call it so, already comes in open-air form - being a Corvette, the ZR1 features a Targa roof.

And since the wait for the Convertible risks driving us mad, we've decided to address this by delivering a rendering of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible - we'll tip our pixels to X-Tomi for the image.

Sure, that massive wing might look a bit off on a drop-top, but, given the fact that we've also seen in in the spyshots, we're expecting the production version of the Convertible to retain the extreme ZTK aero package we met in Dubai.

As for the muscle of the newcomer, Chevy's latest weapon easily outguns the Challenger Hellcat (we just couldn't help the comparo), but not the 840 hp Demon, so the straight-line battle between the two is something we're looking forward to.

Speaking of the ZR1's LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V8, this still features a good old pushrod overhead valve setup (think: 16 valves), so the rumors associating the LT5 badge with a dual-overhead-cam architecture were false. However, unofficial sources also talked about such an engine being too wide for the bay of the C7 Corvette, so we'll probably see the now-testing C8 Corvette introducing this configuration, albeit in mid-engined trim.

Until the 2019 ZR1 hits the streets, here's a piece of footage that will deliver a juicy walkaround - this is Doug DeMuro taking you around the devilish Chevy.

