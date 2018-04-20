2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8 Exhaust Sound is Vicious in Real Life Video

When Ford came up with the 2018 Mustang, many fans called the new face of the car an opinion-splitter and they weren't referring to aerodynamics. Well, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro upset much more than just purists, with its redesigned front fascia drawing plenty of criticism. Still, we've gotten a bit tired of talking about the design and we're not here to focus on the rumble of the SS model's V8, which has fortunately remained unchanged.

General Motors has mentioned that the pre-revamp engines will be carried over, yet the automotive producer hasn't mentioned the new output figures. So if these numbers are maintained, this means the 2019MY Camaro SS' 6.2-liter will deliver 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of twist, but you can now have the thing with the ten-speed auto. And while we haven't driven the Chevy, we've recently sampled the auto, which was developed together with Ford, on the



For the Camaro SS, the 10L80 ten-speed tranny comes with launch control, a line-lock feature and paddle shifters. Nevertheless, we'll remind you that the ZL1 continues to come with the meatier 10L90 ten-speed auto - as is the case with Ford's GT350 'Stang, the 2019 ZL1 maintains the frond end styling of the replaced model.



As far as the aerodynamics go, we'll remind you that the flowtie emblem on the SS can eat up to 2.5 cubic feet of air per minute, while the new air extractors in the hood provide additional cooling for the motor.



The slab of America you're about to check out is properly loud, but it wouldn't hurt to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.



