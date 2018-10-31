autoevolution

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Turned Into Panel Van For SEMA Show

31 Oct 2018
Among all the tuning jobs and concepts cars, the Bolt EV Panel Race Support is one we didn’t expect to see at this edition of the SEMA Show. Finished in Kinetic Blue Metallic and featuring accessories from the Chevrolet catalog, this electric vehicle is aimed at “racing enthusiasts of the future.”
GM Authority reports the modifications list start with the illuminated charge port by AeroVironment ($325) and bowtie emblems ($115). Further still, the Panel Race Support features “a wall-mounted 240V/32A EV charging unit ($499), a pair of door sill plates ($75), and a black all-weather floor mat with Bolt EV script ($140 each).”
That’s right, that would be one floor mat because the front passenger and rear seats have been taken out. Prices of the rear side panels, deletion of the rear handles, 19-inch alloy wheels, and decals haven’t been made public by Chevrolet. Even though it’s a subcompact hatchback, the Bolt EV Panel Race Support can take in a lot of cargo, including longer items such as a kayak.

We can imagine this concept joining the eCOPO Camaro on the blacktop, but we’re still waiting for General Motors to throw down the gauntlet by upping the performance of the Bolt EV. A dual-motor option would be interesting, let alone something with e-SS or e-ZL1 badging.

But as opposed to Tesla, Chevrolet is working around the clock to churn out as many electric vehicles as possible. There’s confirmation the Bolt will be joined by two more electric crossovers by the end of the decade. By 2023, General Motors aims to bring “at least 20 pure electric vehicles” to market.

The electric onslaught has caught Ford too, which is working on an electric crossover of its own and the Mustang Hybrid. General Motors, on the other hand, is testing the waters with a survey. Depending on the results, the 2.0-liter I4 and 6.2-liter V8 could go hybrid too, improving on performance and efficiency.

Tesla, on the other hand, confirmed the Model Y has been approved for production. The prototype should go official in March 2019, and the real deal should start production in the earliest part of 2020.
