2019 BMW Z4 Spied with Top Down, Reveals Interior with Operating System 7.0

With the launch of the 2019 BMW Z4 approaching quickly, a prototype now finally allows us to see the roadster with the top down. And this means we can finally zoom in on the interior of the sportscar, with the advanced development stage of the spied prototype meaning this has quite a lot to show.

21 photos



Roof aside, if we zoom in on the aggressive details lurking underneath the camo, such as the gaping intakes of the front apron, these lead us to believe that we're dealing with the M Performance model.



A glimpse inside the 2019 Z4 test car shows the next-generation dash and center console layout of the Bavarian automaker. And, as BMW's family identity focus has accustomed us, the interior design is extremely close to what we've seen in the recent



And while the angled-towards-the-driver center console is a nod to BMWs of the past, the center console button layout, led by the recently migrated silver engine start button, reminds us of Audi models, not that this would be an issue.



Notice how important screens have become in contemporary cars. So while the integrated central infotainment screen is generous, we can say the same about the digital instrument cluster, which lacks the analog gauge-simulating physical lines of the current BMWs.



Now, if you're willing to check out more of the instrument and infotainment menus of the Z4, we'll remind you the newcomer will pack the



While many, if not all, of the engines, will be shared with the upcoming fifth-generation Toyota Supra (the Japanese model gets a



